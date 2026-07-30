After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

For most dogs, the shelter is a temporary stop on the way to a new life. For Gypsy, a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, the Forney Animal Shelter has become a home for the past 109 days. As she marks her fourth month in the facility, staff are hoping a new family will step forward to provide t...

After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

For most dogs, the shelter is a temporary stop on the way to a new life. For Gypsy, a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, the Forney Animal Shelter has become a home for the past 109 days. As she marks her fourth month in the facility, staff are hoping a new family will step forward to provide the stability she has been waiting for.

A Balanced Companion

Gypsy has become a familiar face to the staff at the shelter. Fully vetted and having completed her heartworm treatment, she is physically ready to transition into a home environment. Those who work with her describe her as a versatile companion who is equally happy going for a run as she is settling in for a quiet afternoon on the couch.

While she is affectionate with people, shelter staff note that Gypsy can be selective when it comes to other dogs. Because of this, the shelter requires a scheduled meet and greet for any potential adopters who already have dogs in their home to ensure a successful transition.

Visit the Shelter

The Forney Animal Shelter is located at 201 Holly Leaf Trail. Residents interested in meeting Gypsy or learning more about the adoption process can contact the shelter at 972-552-6634 or via email at animalshelter@forneytx.gov.

Updated Operating Hours

The Forney Animal Shelter recently transitioned to a new schedule for public access. Residents planning a visit should take note of these hours, as the facility is closed to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, though staff remain available for priority calls during those times.

Public operating hours are as follows:

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please be advised that the shelter closes daily for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the days it is open to the public.