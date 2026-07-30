Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

For commuters navigating the busy corridors of Kaufman County, the temptation to shave a few minutes off a daily drive is often strong. However, state officials are issuing a sobering reminder that the price of haste can be a lifetime of consequences for families across Texas.The Texas Department of...

Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

For commuters navigating the busy corridors of Kaufman County, the temptation to shave a few minutes off a daily drive is often strong. However, state officials are issuing a sobering reminder that the price of haste can be a lifetime of consequences for families across Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has launched its latest safety initiative, titled Drive Like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. The campaign serves as a statewide call for drivers to prioritize patience and respect, as speeding remains the leading factor in fatal crashes throughout the state, accounting for roughly one-third of all traffic deaths.

Signs of Progress Amid Persistent Danger

Recent data from the state shows a downward trend in traffic fatalities, offering a glimmer of hope for safer roads. Statewide, total fatalities dropped by nine percent between 2024 and 2025. Even more promising, speed-related deaths saw a 15 percent decrease during the same period. Despite this progress, the numbers remain staggering. Speed continues to play a role in more than 150,000 crashes annually, serving as a reminder that small decisions behind the wheel carry significant weight.

The Human Cost of Speed

For many, speeding is a statistic until it becomes a personal tragedy. Stephenie Smallwood knows this reality all too well. Her 19-year-old son, Shaundi Kyree Smallwood, was killed in 2022 while riding home with friends. Their vehicle was struck from behind on I-20 by a driver traveling at 157 mph. Reflecting on the loss, Smallwood noted that one reckless decision by another driver changed her life and her family's future forever.

Operation Slowdown and Local Responsibility

To combat these dangers, TxDOT is pairing its messaging with increased enforcement. The state is currently conducting Operation Slowdown, which runs through August 2. During this period, the agency is providing additional resources to law enforcement partners to increase patrols and target those traveling at excessive speeds.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams emphasized that excessive speed drastically reduces a driver's ability to react to sudden changes on the road. He urged Texans to slow down and drive with care, particularly as local traffic continues to grow alongside our region's development.

Tips for Safer Driving

True road safety involves more than just glancing at the speedometer. TxDOT encourages drivers in Forney and beyond to adopt the following habits:

Adjust your speed to match current traffic, weather, and road conditions.

Increase your following distance, especially during heavy traffic or inclement weather.

Remain vigilant for changing speed limits, particularly in active school zones and construction areas.

Keep in mind that fines for speeding double when driving through active work or school zones.

Being a safe driver is about more than avoiding a ticket. It is about protecting neighbors and fellow commuters. Residents are encouraged to visit DriveLikeATexan.com to learn more about the initiative and how to contribute to safer roads in our community.