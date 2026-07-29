INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault

Incident Overview

Jose Garcia-Perez, 49, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety following an incident that occurred on July 28, 2026.

Garcia-Perez was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m. on July 29, 2026, and is currently being held at the Kaufman County jail. In addition to the primary charge of intoxication assault, Garcia-Perez faces charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) greater than or equal to 0.15, as well as an active hold from the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS).

Arrest and Charges

According to reports from the arresting agency, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the charges stem from an incident on July 28. The Crandall Police Department is listed as the charging agency for the DWI offense, while the Texas Department of Public Safety filed the intoxication assault charge. The INS has also placed a hold on the suspect.

Total bail was set at "not set" as of the latest booking update provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect remains in confinement pending further legal proceedings.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name JOSE GARCIA-PEREZ Age 49 Date of Birth 12-06-1976 Physical Description Height: 5'06", Weight: 140 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK Booking Date July 29, 2026 Admit Time 2:41 AM Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO Primary Arresting Agency Texas Department of Public Safety Total Charges 3 Total Bond Not set

Charges