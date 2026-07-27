Kaufman County Has More Than 350 Registered Sex Offenders. Nearly 40% Live in One City.

Published: July 27, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
Kaufman County Has More Than 350 Registered Sex Offenders. Nearly 40% Live in One City.

According to the latest data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, there are currently 365 registered sex offenders residing within Kaufman County. While these individuals are distributed across the region, one city stands out significantly from the rest.

Terrell is home to 140 registered sex offenders—a figure that accounts for nearly 40% of the county's total population of county registrants. This number is more than double that of any other city in the county. Forney follows with 60 registered offenders, while Kaufman reports 41. Analysis suggests that the presence of the Terrell State Hospital may be a contributing factor to the number of offenders in Terrell.

Registered Sex Offenders by City

  • Terrell: 140

  • Forney: 60

  • Kaufman: 41

  • Kemp: 28

  • Crandall: 23

  • Mabank: 10

  • Scurry: 9

  • Heartland: 7

  • Heath: 5

How to Monitor Your Neighborhood

These statistics serve as a vital reminder for families to utilize the state's Sex Offender Registry. Whether you are relocating to a new home, selecting a daycare provider, choosing a school, or simply staying informed about your immediate surroundings, the registry remains one of the most effective public safety tools available to Texas residents.

The Texas Department of Public Safety maintains the Texas Sex Offender Registry, a comprehensive, searchable database. Users can look up offenders by address, city, ZIP code, county, or school. The site features an interactive map that provides detailed information, including:

  • Nature of the conviction

  • Age of the victim

  • Offender risk level

  • Photographic history of the offender

Parents are encouraged to consult the registry before moving, selecting childcare, or authorizing activities like walking to school or sleepovers. Because residency information is subject to change, experts recommend periodically reviewing the registry for your neighborhood.

Understanding Registration Requirements

Registration mandates vary based on the specific offense and other legal factors. Some individuals are required to register for a decade following the completion of their sentence, while others are subject to lifetime registration.

It is important to note that appearing in the registry does not indicate that an individual has recently committed a new crime or is currently violating the law. Many registrants have fulfilled their court-ordered sentences and are in full compliance with Texas law by regularly reporting their status to local law enforcement.

A Proactive Approach to Public Safety

While the registry cannot eliminate all risks and does not capture every individual who has committed a sexual offense, it provides families with the transparency needed to make informed decisions. Taking a few minutes to search your home address or your child's school is a simple, effective step toward ensuring your family’s peace of mind.

To view offenders in your area, visit the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online registry portal.

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