Mabank Police Arrest 20-Year-Old on Indecency By Exposure

Published: July 25, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
Mabank Police Arrest 20-Year-Old on Indecency By Exposure

Ayden Michael Liles, 20, was arrested on July 24, 2026, on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation initiated by the Mabank Police Department.According to jail records, Liles was taken into custody and booke...

Mabank Police Arrest 20-Year-Old on Indecency By Exposure

Ayden Michael Liles, 20, was arrested on July 24, 2026, on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation initiated by the Mabank Police Department.

Arrest Details

According to jail records, Liles was taken into custody and booked into the Kaufman County jail at 7:34 p.m. on the evening of the offense. He is currently being held in housing location C1C-02. While the charging agency is listed as the Mabank Police Department, the primary arresting agency responsible for the intake process is the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of this report, the total bail for the charge has not been set. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest have been released by local authorities.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name AYDEN MICHAEL LILES Age 20 Date of Birth 09-10-2005 Physical Description Height: 6’01", Weight: 155 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black Booking Date July 24, 2026 Admit Time 7:34 PM Housing Location C1C-02 Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO Total Charges 1 Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: Not set Charging Agency: MABANK PD Offense Date: 07-24-2026


Ayden is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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