Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into ...

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into the Kaufman County jail system later that evening.

Charges and Bail Details

The most serious charge filed against Mumpuku is the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information involving 10 to 50 items. For this offense, which occurred on July 20, 2026, bail was set at $50,000. Additionally, Mumpuku faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B) of less than one gram. A separate bond of $10,000 was set for the drug possession charge, also stemming from an alleged offense date of July 20, 2026.

Total bail was set at $60,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, and the suspect was processed at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility, where he remains held in housing unit C1C-03.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Summary

Name HADRIAN MUMA MUMPUKU

Age 39

Date of Birth 01-25-1987

Physical Description Height: 5'11", Weight: 250 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date July 21, 2026

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $60,000.00

Detailed Charges

Charge: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 07-20-2026

Charge: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $10,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 07-20-2026