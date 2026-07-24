Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Published: July 24, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into ...

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into the Kaufman County jail system later that evening.

Charges and Bail Details

The most serious charge filed against Mumpuku is the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information involving 10 to 50 items. For this offense, which occurred on July 20, 2026, bail was set at $50,000. Additionally, Mumpuku faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B) of less than one gram. A separate bond of $10,000 was set for the drug possession charge, also stemming from an alleged offense date of July 20, 2026.

Total bail was set at $60,000. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, and the suspect was processed at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility, where he remains held in housing unit C1C-03.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Summary

Name HADRIAN MUMA MUMPUKU

Age 39

Date of Birth 01-25-1987

Physical Description Height: 5'11", Weight: 250 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date July 21, 2026

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $60,000.00

Detailed Charges

Charge: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 07-20-2026

Charge: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $10,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 07-20-2026

Related Articles

Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching
Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to...

July 24, 2026 Read More
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council took decisive action Tuesday night to reshape the city’s industrial landscape while greenlighting significant improvements to local recreational facilities.In a move aimed at prioritizing residential quality of life, the City Council directed staff to begin the f...

July 23, 2026 Read More
Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell
Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue...

July 23, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

As the summer break draws to a close, Forney Independent School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with a community-wide initiative. The district has announced its annual Chalk the Walk event, inviting students, parents, and local residents to help set a positive tone fo...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

The retail landscape in Forney reached a significant milestone this week as Target officially welcomed its first shoppers to the city. While the formal grand opening is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the store at 11520 E. U.S. Highway 80 opened its doors early for a soft opening, allowing residen...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

July 22, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×