Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

Published: July 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council took decisive action Tuesday night to reshape the city’s industrial landscape while greenlighting significant improvements to local recreational facilities.In a move aimed at prioritizing residential quality of life, the City Council directed staff to begin the f...

Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council took decisive action Tuesday night to reshape the city’s industrial landscape while greenlighting significant improvements to local recreational facilities.

Council Moves to Prohibit Future Data Centers

In a move aimed at prioritizing residential quality of life, the City Council directed staff to begin the formal process of amending the city's zoning ordinance to prohibit data centers in all zoning districts. This decision marks a significant escalation from the Council’s April policy, which had previously increased mandatory setbacks from residential areas to 5,000 feet and mandated a Conditional Use Permit for any potential developers.

For residents, this means that while existing rules remain in effect, the city is moving toward a total ban on future data center construction. The proposed ordinance is expected to return for public hearings in the coming months, providing citizens another opportunity to weigh in before a final vote.

Mulberry Park Baseball Fields Set for $1.9M Upgrade

Families and local sports leagues will soon see improvements at Mulberry Park, as the Council approved a $1.9 million project to renovate the four-plex baseball fields. The project focuses on critical infrastructure, including drainage system overhauls, irrigation replacement and expansion, new sod, and infield reconditioning. The renovations are designed to minimize field closures caused by heavy rainfall and improve general playing conditions.

CCPD Budget Approved to Boost Public Safety

Acting as the governing body for the Forney Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD), the Council held a public hearing and approved the FY 2027 budget. The CCPD, which is funded by a 0.25% local sales tax approved by voters in 2024, will continue to finance additional police personnel and equipment. Because this initiative is supported by sales tax rather than property tax increases, the city noted that visitors and shoppers from outside of Forney contribute directly to the city’s public safety funding.

Countywide Housing Authority Proposal Introduced

Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen appeared before the Council to present a proposal for a new countywide housing authority. The plan, which involves a partnership between Kaufman County, Forney, and Crandall, aims to provide local oversight for housing vouchers and rental investments. The presentation was for informational purposes only; the Council took no action, and no financial commitments were made at this time.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for August 4. For more information, visit forneytx.gov/meetings.

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