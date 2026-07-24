Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

Published: July 24, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to...

Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to the plate for the first time or looking to sharpen their skills, now is the time to get involved in our vibrant youth sports community.

Registration Details: Don’t Miss the Deadline

Families have until Friday, July 24, to complete their registration for the fall season. If you miss the initial window, don't worry—late registration will be open from July 25–26, though a $25 late fee will apply.

The season is fast-tracked for success, with coaches meeting on July 30 and practices officially getting underway on August 3. The 8-game season is set to kick off on August 30, with all games conveniently scheduled during the week. You can register today by visiting the Forney Parks and Recreation online portal.

Calling All Future Referees: Join the Soccer Officiating Team

Beyond the baseball diamonds, our soccer fields are also preparing for a fantastic season. As any coach or player will tell you, referees are the heartbeat of a fair and competitive game. The Forney Rec Sports Soccer league is currently looking for dedicated individuals aged 13 and older to join their officiating crew.

Becoming a certified referee is a fantastic way to develop leadership skills, stay active, and give back to the sport you love. The certification process involves an online course followed by mandatory on-field training to ensure all officials are ready for game day.

Mark your calendars: The league will host an in-person referee clinic on August 8, 2026. For those interested in joining the officiating team, you can find more information through the U.S. Soccer Learning Center or by reaching out directly to Caleb Lohrey at CLohrey@forneytx.gov.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on our local athletes as they prepare to take the field this fall!

Related Articles

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges
Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Forney Man Arrested on Fraud and Drug Possession Charges

Hadrian Muma Mumpuku, 39, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. According to official arrest records, the suspect was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and booked into ...

July 24, 2026 Read More
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations
Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

Forney Council Moves to Ban Future Data Centers, Approves Park Renovations

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council took decisive action Tuesday night to reshape the city’s industrial landscape while greenlighting significant improvements to local recreational facilities.In a move aimed at prioritizing residential quality of life, the City Council directed staff to begin the f...

July 23, 2026 Read More
Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell
Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

Fatal Train Collision Claims Life of Pedestrian in Terrell

TERRELL — A tragic incident occurred early Thursday morning when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The Terrell Police Department received a report of the collision at approximately 2:11 a.m. on July 23, 2026. The incident took place near the 1200 block of Fast Moore Avenue...

July 23, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event
Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

Forney ISD Invites Community to Welcome Students Back with Chalk the Walk Event

As the summer break draws to a close, Forney Independent School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom with a community-wide initiative. The district has announced its annual Chalk the Walk event, inviting students, parents, and local residents to help set a positive tone fo...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway
Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

Forney’s Retail Landscape Expands as Target Opens Doors at The Village at Gateway

The retail landscape in Forney reached a significant milestone this week as Target officially welcomed its first shoppers to the city. While the formal grand opening is scheduled for this coming Sunday, the store at 11520 E. U.S. Highway 80 opened its doors early for a soft opening, allowing residen...

July 22, 2026 Read More
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case
Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

Appeals court upholds 5-year sentence in Kaufman County .264 DWI case

July 22, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×