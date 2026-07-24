Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to...

Gear Up for the Diamond: Forney Rec Sports Registration Deadline Approaching

The sounds of summer are beginning to fade, but the action is just heating up for our local student-athletes! Forney Parks and Recreation is reminding families that the clock is ticking to secure a spot in the upcoming Baseball, Softball, and Coed T-Ball seasons. Whether your child is stepping up to the plate for the first time or looking to sharpen their skills, now is the time to get involved in our vibrant youth sports community.

Registration Details: Don’t Miss the Deadline

Families have until Friday, July 24, to complete their registration for the fall season. If you miss the initial window, don't worry—late registration will be open from July 25–26, though a $25 late fee will apply.

The season is fast-tracked for success, with coaches meeting on July 30 and practices officially getting underway on August 3. The 8-game season is set to kick off on August 30, with all games conveniently scheduled during the week. You can register today by visiting the Forney Parks and Recreation online portal.

Calling All Future Referees: Join the Soccer Officiating Team

Beyond the baseball diamonds, our soccer fields are also preparing for a fantastic season. As any coach or player will tell you, referees are the heartbeat of a fair and competitive game. The Forney Rec Sports Soccer league is currently looking for dedicated individuals aged 13 and older to join their officiating crew.

Becoming a certified referee is a fantastic way to develop leadership skills, stay active, and give back to the sport you love. The certification process involves an online course followed by mandatory on-field training to ensure all officials are ready for game day.

Mark your calendars: The league will host an in-person referee clinic on August 8, 2026. For those interested in joining the officiating team, you can find more information through the U.S. Soccer Learning Center or by reaching out directly to Caleb Lohrey at CLohrey@forneytx.gov.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on our local athletes as they prepare to take the field this fall!