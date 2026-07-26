Kaufman Man Arrested For Failure To Register As a Sex Offender

Published: July 26, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
Kaufman Man Arrested For Failure To Register As a Sex Offender

Recent Booking Report

Karl Longacre, 50, was arrested on July 25, 2026, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, Longacre was taken into custody at 5:54 p.m. and is currently being held at the Kaufman County jail. The specific charge filed against the suspect is "Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually," which stems from an alleged offense date of July 14, 2026. At the time of this report, no bond has been set for the charge. Longacre is currently housed in location C1D-05 within the Kaufman County detention facility. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is serving as both the charging and the arresting agency in this matter. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Details

Name KARL LONGACRE Age 50 Date of Birth 04-13-1976 Physical Description Height: 5'10", Weight: 217 lbs, Eyes: HAZ, Hair: BRO Booking Date July 25, 2026 Admit Time 5:54 PM Housing Location C1D-05 Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN - TX1290000 Total Charges 1 Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 07-14-2026

Texas Sex Offender Registry Information-

Offense: INDECENCY WITH A CHILD BY CONTACT

Statute- TEXAS PENAL CODE 21.11(a)(1)

Victim

Sex-Female

Victim Age10

Disposition Date 05/03/2005

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