Forney Police Investigate Targeted Shooting on Eagle Ridge

The Forney Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed during the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted attack rather tha...

Forney Police Investigate Targeted Shooting on Eagle Ridge

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Incident

The Forney Police Department is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed during the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence.

Search for Suspects Continues

Law enforcement officials initially conducted an area search for two suspects seen fleeing the vicinity of Eagle Ridge, Van Buren, and Cisco. The suspects are described as two Black males. One is reported to be approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing all black. The second individual is described as a lighter-skinned Black male, also of tall stature, wearing a grey shirt and a black mask. While the immediate ground search in the neighborhood has concluded, investigators believe the suspects fled the scene quickly, possibly by vehicle. Although the police have indicated that residents may resume their normal activities, they are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Public Safety and Cooperation

The scene at the 300 block of Eagle Ridge remains active as police continue to process evidence and conduct interviews. Authorities are requesting that citizens avoid the immediate area to allow officers and partner law enforcement agencies to conduct their work without obstruction. The Forney Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding the shooting or who spots individuals matching the descriptions provided to contact them immediately. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.