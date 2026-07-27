Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Four Lives

Published: July 27, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Four Lives

A somber scene unfolded late Sunday night along US-80 as a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial semi-truck resulted in the deaths of three people and the family dog. The incident occurred near the Terrell exit, prompting an extensive response from emergency personnel across Kaufman...

Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Four Lives

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash Near Terrell

A somber scene unfolded late Sunday night along US-80 as a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial semi-truck resulted in the deaths of three people and the family dog. The incident occurred near the Terrell exit, prompting an extensive response from emergency personnel across Kaufman County. According to preliminary reports from authorities, deputies were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the highway at approximately 11:30 p.m. following reports of a stalled vehicle. While the vehicle remained in the roadway, an 18-wheeler struck the car. The force of the impact caused the semi-truck to veer off the highway, where it overturned and caught fire. The driver of the 18-wheeler was able to escape the wreckage. Officials confirmed the driver did not sustain any injuries in the incident. Tragically, the occupants of the stalled vehicle—a man, a woman, a child, and a dog—did not survive the crash.

Traffic Impacts and Cleanup Efforts

Recovery operations have been ongoing throughout the morning as crews work to clear the site. While the main eastbound lanes of US-80 have been reopened to traffic, the eastbound service road remains closed. Recovery teams have utilized heavy-duty wreckers to remove significant debris from the scene, including several large electrical inverters that were being transported by the semi-truck at the time of the collision. Commuters traveling through this stretch of US-80 are advised to exercise caution and anticipate potential delays while the service road closure remains in effect.

Ongoing Investigation

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation by law enforcement. Officials have not yet released further details regarding the identity of the victims or the sequence of events leading up to the initial stall. As this investigation continues, the community’s focus turns toward the families affected by this tragedy. The response involved a coordinated effort from first responders across Forney, Terrell, and surrounding Kaufman County agencies who worked through the night under difficult conditions. Further updates will be provided as law enforcement releases additional information.

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