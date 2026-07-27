Texas Tradition Meets Modern Retail: James Avery Artisan Jewelry Debuts New Concept Store in Forney

FORNEY, TX – The retail landscape at The Village at Gateway continues to expand as iconic Texas brand James Avery Artisan Jewelry officially opens its doors in Forney. Located at 11620 E US Highway 80, the new storefront marks a significant milestone for the company, serving as the first location in...

Texas Tradition Meets Modern Retail: James Avery Artisan Jewelry Debuts New Concept Store in Forney

FORNEY, TX – The retail landscape at The Village at Gateway continues to expand as iconic Texas brand James Avery Artisan Jewelry officially opens its doors in Forney. Located at 11620 E US Highway 80, the new storefront marks a significant milestone for the company, serving as the first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to showcase the brand’s innovative "Modern Hill Country" design concept.

A New Look for a Classic Brand

For longtime fans of the family-owned jeweler, this location offers a departure from traditional layouts. The space is designed to be warm and accessible, utilizing natural materials like stone and wood—a stylistic nod to the company’s founder, James Avery, who began his career as a woodworker.

“Forney is a growing, close-knit community, and we’re grateful to bring James Avery closer to guests in this part of North Texas,” said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer at James Avery. The updated floor plan features an airy, neutral palette, large-format digital displays, and open shelving, all aimed at creating a more interactive and seamless shopping experience.

Economic Growth at The Village at Gateway

The arrival of James Avery is the latest in a series of high-profile additions to The Village at Gateway, cementing the development’s status as a primary commercial hub for Kaufman County. As Forney continues to absorb the rapid population growth of the DFW corridor, the influx of established national brands like James Avery provides a boost to the local economy, offering residents more shopping options closer to home and reducing the need to commute into Dallas for premium retail.

While this growth brings excitement and convenience, it also draws attention to the ongoing infrastructure demands within the city. As The Village at Gateway continues to attract new businesses, city planners and local leaders remain focused on managing the accompanying traffic flow along the US Highway 80 corridor to ensure that Forney’s commercial expansion remains sustainable for both shoppers and residents.

Grand Opening Details

The store officially began welcoming guests on July 24, but the community is invited to join the formal grand opening celebration this Saturday, August 1.

First 100 Customers: Will receive a complimentary gift with their purchase.

Giveaway: Attendees will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Founded in 1954 in the Texas Hill Country, James Avery has grown from a small workshop into a retail staple with over 140 locations across seven states. Despite this expansion, the company maintains its commitment to craftsmanship, with more than 90 percent of its jewelry designs still crafted in Texas. The new Forney location is open to help residents celebrate life’s milestones with the brand's signature sterling silver, gold, and gemstone collections.

Are you a local business owner with news to share? Contact the inForney.com team to keep our community informed about the developments shaping our city’s future.