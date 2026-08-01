Making a Splash: Forney ISD Swimmers Clinch State Titles in Dominant Performance

The pool deck at the State Meet was buzzing with Forney pride this weekend as our talented athletes from the OC Swim Academy delivered a masterclass in speed, technique, and determination. Bringing home gold and proving their status among the best in Texas, these young ladies solidified their place ...

Forney ISD Makes Waves with Dominant State Championship Performance

The pool deck at the State Meet was buzzing with Forney pride this weekend as our talented athletes from the OC Swim Academy delivered a masterclass in speed, technique, and determination. Bringing home gold and proving their status among the best in Texas, these young ladies solidified their place in our community’s athletic history.

Championship Results

The highlight of the meet came when the Girls 100 Freestyle Relay team touched the wall first, officially claiming the title of State Champions. Their gold-medal performance was the culmination of a year of rigorous training and unwavering teamwork.

The depth of our talent was on full display throughout the day, with several relay teams securing top finishes:

100 Mixed Freestyle Relay: Bronze Medal

200 Mixed Freestyle Relay: 5th Place

200 Girls Freestyle Relay: 7th Place

Individual Brilliance in the Lanes

The individual events saw swimmers standing tall against fierce competition. Leading the charge was Olive, who had a standout meet, capturing the State Championship title in the 25 Backstroke and adding a silver medal in the 25 Freestyle to her collection.

Additional top-ten individual performances included:

Ryllie: 4th Place, 25 Backstroke

Kalea: 8th Place, 25 Freestyle

Dedication That Pays Off

Behind these medals and personal bests is a story of relentless work ethic. These athletes have spent the entire year training within their Academy classes, balancing their academic responsibilities with grueling hours in the pool. Their success serves as a powerful reminder of what dedication, heart, and perseverance can accomplish.

"We couldn’t be more proud of how they represented our school, their teammates, and our community," said program representatives.

Congratulations to all the swimmers and the dedicated coaching staff on an unforgettable State Meet. You have made Forney proud!

Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on our local athletes as they continue to make waves in their respective sports.