Forney Police Take Homicide Suspect Into Custody, $1.5 Million Bond Set

Published: August 1, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney Police Take Homicide Suspect Into Custody, $1.5 Million Bond Set

The Forney Police Department has announced the arrest of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26 in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities continue to search for a second suspect.Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 19, was taken into custody by the Forney Poli...

Forney Police Take Homicide Suspect Into Custody, $1.5 Million Bond Set

The Forney Police Department has announced the arrest of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26 in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities continue to search for a second suspect.

Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 19, was taken into custody by the Forney Police Department on July 30 and charged with murder. According to official jail records, he was booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 11:04 a.m. and is being held on a $1.5 million surety bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for arraignment.

Investigators have described the shooting as a targeted act of violence rather than a random incident, stating that the victim and suspects were known to one another. Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide, citing the ongoing investigation.

East-Walker was arrested by the Forney Police Department, which is serving as the primary investigating and charging agency in the case. Authorities continue to ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect to contact the Forney Police Department immediately.

According to jail records, East-Walker was booked on one count of murder in connection with the July 26 incident and remains in custody at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest Record

Name Jakub Lavoy East-Walker

Age 19

Physical Description Height: 5'07"

Weight: 130 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Booking Date July 30, 2026

Admit Time 11:04 AM

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $1,500,000.00

Charges

Charge: MURDER
Bond: $1,500,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 07-26-2026

Related Articles

Making a Splash: Forney ISD Swimmers Clinch State Titles in Dominant Performance
Making a Splash: Forney ISD Swimmers Clinch State Titles in Dominant Performance

Making a Splash: Forney ISD Swimmers Clinch State Titles in Dominant Performance

The pool deck at the State Meet was buzzing with Forney pride this weekend as our talented athletes from the OC Swim Academy delivered a masterclass in speed, technique, and determination. Bringing home gold and proving their status among the best in Texas, these young ladies solidified their place ...

August 1, 2026 Read More
Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding
Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

For commuters navigating the busy corridors of Kaufman County, the temptation to shave a few minutes off a daily drive is often strong. However, state officials are issuing a sobering reminder that the price of haste can be a lifetime of consequences for families across Texas.The Texas Department of...

July 30, 2026 Read More
One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney
One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department announced that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been taken into custody, while the search for a second individual continues.Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 18, of Mesquite, was apprehended and is currently being held at the...

July 30, 2026 Read More
After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy
After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

For most dogs, the shelter is a temporary stop on the way to a new life. For Gypsy, a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, the Forney Animal Shelter has become a home for the past 109 days. As she marks her fourth month in the facility, staff are hoping a new family will step forward to provide t...

July 30, 2026 Read More
INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault
INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault

INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault

July 29, 2026 Read More
KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse
KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse

KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse

July 28, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×