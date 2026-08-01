Forney Police Take Homicide Suspect Into Custody, $1.5 Million Bond Set

The Forney Police Department has announced the arrest of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26 in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities continue to search for a second suspect.Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 19, was taken into custody by the Forney Poli...

Forney Police Take Homicide Suspect Into Custody, $1.5 Million Bond Set

The Forney Police Department has announced the arrest of one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26 in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge. Authorities continue to search for a second suspect.

Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 19, was taken into custody by the Forney Police Department on July 30 and charged with murder. According to official jail records, he was booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 11:04 a.m. and is being held on a $1.5 million surety bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for arraignment.

Investigators have described the shooting as a targeted act of violence rather than a random incident, stating that the victim and suspects were known to one another. Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide, citing the ongoing investigation.

East-Walker was arrested by the Forney Police Department, which is serving as the primary investigating and charging agency in the case. Authorities continue to ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect to contact the Forney Police Department immediately.

According to jail records, East-Walker was booked on one count of murder in connection with the July 26 incident and remains in custody at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest Record

Name Jakub Lavoy East-Walker

Age 19

Physical Description Height: 5'07"

Weight: 130 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Booking Date July 30, 2026

Admit Time 11:04 AM

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $1,500,000.00

Charges

Charge: MURDER

Bond: $1,500,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 07-26-2026

