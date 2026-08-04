Community Effort Leads to Safe Recovery of Missing Forney Resident

The Forney Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Melanie Martin, a resident who went missing from a senior living facility earlier this week, has been located and is safe. The announcement brought a sense of relief to the community after an intensive search operation that spanned several hours an...

Community Effort Leads to Safe Recovery of Missing Forney Resident

Search Concludes Successfully for Melanie Martin

The Forney Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Melanie Martin, a resident who went missing from a senior living facility earlier this week, has been located and is safe. The announcement brought a sense of relief to the community after an intensive search operation that spanned several hours and mobilized local law enforcement assets.

A Community-Wide Search

The search began after Ms. Martin was reported missing from a facility located in the 300 block of South FM 548. Authorities identified her as a vulnerable individual who is nonverbal, deaf, and living with dementia. Given these circumstances, the Forney Police Department initiated an immediate response, coordinating with facility staff and deploying tracking K9 units to the area. As the search progressed through Tuesday morning, officials issued a series of urgent requests for public assistance. Residents in the Fox Hollow neighborhood were asked to review home security footage after video evidence surfaced showing Ms. Martin walking near the subdivision’s pool area around 8:00 p.m. on the night of her disappearance. The footage indicated she was traveling in a southern direction toward Springtown.

Collaborative Response

Throughout the operation, local law enforcement maintained a steady stream of communication with the public, providing updates on her last known clothing, which included a pink hoodie and burgundy or red pants. The department urged residents to check their properties, including sheds and backyards, as part of the search effort. The Forney Police Department expressed gratitude to the community and their law enforcement partners for their assistance during the search. The successful resolution serves as a testament to the effectiveness of local information-sharing channels when residents and authorities work together in a time of crisis. For future emergency alerts, residents are encouraged to monitor official communications from the Forney Police Department.