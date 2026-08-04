Forney on the Move: A Comprehensive Update on Kaufman County’s Massive Infrastructure Expansion

Forney is growing at a record pace, and with that growth comes the inevitable challenge of keeping our roads in step with our community. The latest July 2026 Kaufman County Transportation Report offers a detailed look at the multi-billion-dollar effort to overhaul our regional infrastructure. While ...

Forney on the Move: A Comprehensive Update on Kaufman County’s Massive Infrastructure Expansion

Forney is growing at a record pace, and with that growth comes the inevitable challenge of keeping our roads in step with our community. The latest July 2026 Kaufman County Transportation Report offers a detailed look at the multi-billion-dollar effort to overhaul our regional infrastructure. While the sheer volume of orange cones can be frustrating for daily commuters, these projects represent a critical investment in the future of Forney and the surrounding areas.

Most of these major thoroughfare improvements are managed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), aimed at transforming our aging rural-style roads into modern, high-capacity urban corridors.

FM 548: A Major Corridor in Transition

Perhaps the most significant project for Forney residents is the multi-phase expansion of FM 548. The goal is to move from narrow, two-lane roads to sprawling four-to-six-lane divided urban roadways, significantly easing congestion for our growing residential developments.

Phase I (US 80 to Windmill Farms Blvd): Construction is currently in full swing. Granite Construction Company, which landed the project at a competitive bid of $80.3 million, broke ground in September 2025. With utility relocations wrapping up this August, commuters can look forward to the project’s completion in May 2028 .

Phase II (Windmill Farms Blvd to SH 205): This segment is currently in the design phase. With 100% plans expected by October 2026, the project is currently pending final funding to proceed to the construction letting stage.

Progress on Critical Arteries

Beyond FM 548, several other major projects are making steady progress through the development pipeline:

FM 1641: Plans are underway to widen this vital artery into a four-lane divided urban facility. Utility relocations are currently active, with a target to be "ready to let" by December 2027, pending funding.

FM 741: This long-term project aims to widen the road from FM 548 to Spring Creek Blvd. While the full project is a massive undertaking with a 2031 target date, a "breakout" segment from US 175 to Spring Creek Blvd is moving faster, with construction letting anticipated for May 2027.

US 80 Widening: Drivers have been navigating the reconstruction of US 80 for some time now. We are nearing the finish line, with the expansion to six main lanes and continuous frontage roads expected to be completed by September 2026.

Navigating the Growing Pains

It is clear that the scale of investment in Kaufman County—totaling over $5 billion across various projects—is unprecedented. While the transformation of these rural lanes into robust urban parkways is essential to support our population boom, the reality of "construction fatigue" is real for many residents.

As these projects proceed, the City and TxDOT continue to hold public hearings and adjust designs—such as the recent schematic revisions on FM 548 to include requested median openings and turn lanes—to ensure the final product serves the community’s specific needs. While the road ahead will be busy with construction crews for the next few years, these improvements are the necessary foundation for a safer, more efficient Forney.

Stay tuned to inForney.com as we continue to track these projects and provide updates on traffic impacts and construction milestones.