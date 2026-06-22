FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new tool in its effort to combat financial crime. On June 4, the agency unveiled its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a public registry designed to identify and locate individuals charged with significant acts of fraud against the American public.The ...

FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new tool in its effort to combat financial crime. On June 4, the agency unveiled its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a public registry designed to identify and locate individuals charged with significant acts of fraud against the American public.

Understanding the List

The initiative highlights a series of high-profile cases involving substantial financial losses. The individuals listed are currently sought by federal authorities for charges ranging from wire and mail fraud to complex money laundering schemes and large-scale healthcare fraud. The total financial impact associated with the suspects on this list reaches into the billions of dollars, reflecting the scale of the investigations currently being pursued by the FBI.

Among those currently featured on the list are:

Herbert Kimble: Wanted for healthcare fraud, with total losses estimated at $1.2 billion between 2014 and 2019.

Michael Lizaso Marasigan: Wanted for violation of pretrial release conditions related to an illegal gambling business, with losses estimated at $34 million.

Elaine Angene Escoe: Wanted for wire fraud and money laundering, with losses estimated at $32 million.

Christopher Burns: Wanted for mail fraud, with losses estimated at $10 million.

Rodney Dean Allen: Wanted for wire fraud, with losses estimated at $7.3 million.

Said Abdullahi Ereg: Wanted for wire fraud and money laundering, with losses estimated at $4.2 million.

John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion: Both wanted for mortgage fraud, with losses estimated at $1.3 million each.

How to Report Information

The FBI is requesting the public's assistance in locating these fugitives. Citizens who have information regarding the whereabouts of any individual on the list are encouraged to come forward. Tips can be submitted through the following official channels:

Online: Visit the official portal at tips.fbi.gov.

Phone: Call the FBI directly at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

In Person: Contact the nearest local FBI field office.

For a complete and updated list of the fugitives, including specific case details and photographs, visit the official FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters page. Authorities remind the public that these individuals should be considered fugitives, and any information provided could be instrumental in bringing these cases to a resolution.