FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

Published: June 22, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new tool in its effort to combat financial crime. On June 4, the agency unveiled its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a public registry designed to identify and locate individuals charged with significant acts of fraud against the American public.The ...

FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new tool in its effort to combat financial crime. On June 4, the agency unveiled its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a public registry designed to identify and locate individuals charged with significant acts of fraud against the American public.

Understanding the List

The initiative highlights a series of high-profile cases involving substantial financial losses. The individuals listed are currently sought by federal authorities for charges ranging from wire and mail fraud to complex money laundering schemes and large-scale healthcare fraud. The total financial impact associated with the suspects on this list reaches into the billions of dollars, reflecting the scale of the investigations currently being pursued by the FBI.

Among those currently featured on the list are:

  • Herbert Kimble: Wanted for healthcare fraud, with total losses estimated at $1.2 billion between 2014 and 2019.

  • Michael Lizaso Marasigan: Wanted for violation of pretrial release conditions related to an illegal gambling business, with losses estimated at $34 million.

  • Elaine Angene Escoe: Wanted for wire fraud and money laundering, with losses estimated at $32 million.

  • Christopher Burns: Wanted for mail fraud, with losses estimated at $10 million.

  • Rodney Dean Allen: Wanted for wire fraud, with losses estimated at $7.3 million.

  • Said Abdullahi Ereg: Wanted for wire fraud and money laundering, with losses estimated at $4.2 million.

  • John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion: Both wanted for mortgage fraud, with losses estimated at $1.3 million each.

How to Report Information

The FBI is requesting the public's assistance in locating these fugitives. Citizens who have information regarding the whereabouts of any individual on the list are encouraged to come forward. Tips can be submitted through the following official channels:

  • Online: Visit the official portal at tips.fbi.gov.

  • Phone: Call the FBI directly at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

  • In Person: Contact the nearest local FBI field office.

For a complete and updated list of the fugitives, including specific case details and photographs, visit the official FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters page. Authorities remind the public that these individuals should be considered fugitives, and any information provided could be instrumental in bringing these cases to a resolution.

Related Articles

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Jared Bridges, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on June 20, 2026, on charges of theft from a person and interference with an emergency request for assistance. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, according to official jail records.Bridges was taken into custody at 12:58 p.m. and s...

June 22, 2026 Read More
Forney’s Retail Renaissance: New Dining, Shopping, and Education Projects Reshape the Gateway Corridor
Forney’s Retail Renaissance: New Dining, Shopping, and Education Projects Reshape the Gateway Corridor

Forney’s Retail Renaissance: New Dining, Shopping, and Education Projects Reshape the Gateway Corridor

Forney continues to cement its status as one of North Texas’s fastest-growing hubs. As new dirt turns and steel rises, residents are seeing a significant transformation of the Gateway corridor. From long-awaited retail staples to essential educational infrastructure, here is the latest on the projec...

June 20, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Announces Dates for Summer Junior Police Academy
Forney Police Department Announces Dates for Summer Junior Police Academy

Forney Police Department Announces Dates for Summer Junior Police Academy

The Forney Police Department is opening registration for its annual Junior Police Academy, offering local students an inside look at the daily operations of law enforcement and emergency services. The program is designed to foster positive relationships between youth and first responders while provi...

June 20, 2026 Read More
Forney to Host Juneteenth Celebration at Spellman Amphitheater
Forney to Host Juneteenth Celebration at Spellman Amphitheater

Forney to Host Juneteenth Celebration at Spellman Amphitheater

The City of Forney is preparing to commemorate a pivotal moment in American history this weekend. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, the community will gather at the Spellman Amphitheater for an evening dedicated to the legacy of Juneteenth, a holiday that honors the resilience and strength of the African ...

June 19, 2026 Read More
Community Connections: A Look at Kaufman County’s Summer and Fall Event Calendar
Community Connections: A Look at Kaufman County’s Summer and Fall Event Calendar

Community Connections: A Look at Kaufman County’s Summer and Fall Event Calendar

As Kaufman County continues to experience rapid growth, the strength of our community is defined not just by new commercial developments and infrastructure projects, but by the events that bring our residents together. From family-friendly celebrations to vital fundraising efforts, our local calenda...

June 19, 2026 Read More
West Nile Virus Detected in Mesquite
West Nile Virus Detected in Mesquite

West Nile Virus Detected in Mesquite

June 19, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×