Forney to Host Juneteenth Celebration at Spellman Amphitheater

The City of Forney is preparing to commemorate a pivotal moment in American history this weekend. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, the community will gather at the Spellman Amphitheater for an evening dedicated to the legacy of Juneteenth, a holiday that honors the resilience and strength of the African ...

Forney to Host Juneteenth Celebration at Spellman Amphitheater

The City of Forney is preparing to commemorate a pivotal moment in American history this weekend. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, the community will gather at the Spellman Amphitheater for an evening dedicated to the legacy of Juneteenth, a holiday that honors the resilience and strength of the African American community.

The event, which runs from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, is presented by the City of Forney in collaboration with the Xi Delta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. The celebration is free and open to the public, though organizers encourage attendees to register in advance.

A Historical Milestone

Juneteenth, or June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the end of slavery. While the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed more than two years prior, the news did not reach all corners of the country simultaneously. For many in Texas, the arrival of U.S. Major General Gordon Granger and the reading of General Orders No. 3 served as the definitive announcement of freedom for more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state.

Since the first anniversary celebrations in 1866, the day has evolved from regional gatherings into a federal holiday. It remains a time for reflection on the progress made since that day in Galveston and a celebration of the enduring spirit of those who shaped the nation.

Event Details and Entertainment

The evening at the Spellman Amphitheater will feature a variety of live performances and local food offerings. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities from the grass. Please note that while the venue is open to all, ground stakes are prohibited to protect the facility's irrigation system.

Performance Schedule:

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM: DJ Entertainment

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM: Opening Program

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Kenya C. Acoustic

6:20 PM – 7:20 PM: Reuben Lael

7:40 PM – 8:40 PM: Paloma and Friends

Food Vendors:

Attendees will have access to a diverse selection of local food vendors, including Cone Heads Shaved Ice, 7 Cities Seafood, Taco Station, Frosty Sisters Snowballs, Texas Backyard Smokehouse, Pink Company, Bae’s Country Kitchen, MsChriss Bakes, and Nana Dot’s Southern Sweetz.

Know Before You Go

To ensure a smooth experience for all guests, the city has provided the following guidance:

Accessibility: The Spellman Amphitheater is ADA-friendly. Permanent accessible restrooms are located outside the amphitheater, with additional portable facilities on-site.

What to bring: Guests are encouraged to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and protection from the sun. Coolers are permitted, but glass containers are strictly prohibited.

Pets: Pets are not allowed at the event. Only service animals with proper documentation and vests will be permitted.

For questions regarding the event, vendor opportunities, or talent submissions, please contact the organizers at juneteenth@sgrhoforney.org.