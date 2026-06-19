West Nile Virus Detected in Mesquite

WEST NILE VIRUS CONFIRMED: Mosquitoes in the 75149 zip code have tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting a scheduled targeted spraying tonight, weather permitting.
Here is what residents need to know about the upcoming treatment and how to stay safe.
Spraying Schedule and Locations
The Dallas County Mosquito Lab notified the Health division after confirming the positive pools. Ground spraying is scheduled to begin tonight after 10:00 PM, provided weather conditions remain favorable. High winds or rain may delay or prohibit the treatment.
The targeted spraying will impact the following areas within the 75149 zip code:
Neighborhoods along both sides of Gross Road
From Peachtree Road to US Highway 80
Over to Skyline Drive
Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors during the spraying hours.
Practice the "Four Ds" of Mosquito Safety
Health officials urge the community to remain vigilant, especially during peak mosquito activity hours. You can drastically reduce your risk of mosquito bites by remembering and practicing the Four Ds:
DRAIN: Empty any standing water on your property—including birdbaths, gutters, flowerpots, and pet dishes—so mosquitoes lose their breeding grounds.
DEET: Apply an approved insect repellent containing DEET to bare skin and clothing when spending time outdoors.
DUSK & DAWN: Stay indoors during the twilight hours of dusk and dawn, which are the peak feeding times for mosquitoes.
DRESS: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and loose-fitting clothing to add an extra layer of physical protection.