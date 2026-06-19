West Nile Virus Detected in Mesquite

WEST NILE VIRUS CONFIRMED: Mosquitoes in the 75149 zip code have tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting a scheduled targeted spraying tonight, weather permitting.

Here is what residents need to know about the upcoming treatment and how to stay safe.

Spraying Schedule and Locations

The Dallas County Mosquito Lab notified the Health division after confirming the positive pools. Ground spraying is scheduled to begin tonight after 10:00 PM, provided weather conditions remain favorable. High winds or rain may delay or prohibit the treatment.

The targeted spraying will impact the following areas within the 75149 zip code:

Neighborhoods along both sides of Gross Road

From Peachtree Road to US Highway 80

Over to Skyline Drive

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors during the spraying hours.

Practice the "Four Ds" of Mosquito Safety

Health officials urge the community to remain vigilant, especially during peak mosquito activity hours. You can drastically reduce your risk of mosquito bites by remembering and practicing the Four Ds: