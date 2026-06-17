Summer Activity Flourishes at Pegasus Landing of Forney

For the residents of Pegasus Landing of Forney, the summer months have served as a catalyst for community engagement and creative expression. As temperatures climb across Kaufman County, the senior living facility has prioritized outdoor accessibility and hands-on projects to keep residents active a...

Summer Activity Flourishes at Pegasus Landing of Forney

For the residents of Pegasus Landing of Forney, the summer months have served as a catalyst for community engagement and creative expression. As temperatures climb across Kaufman County, the senior living facility has prioritized outdoor accessibility and hands-on projects to keep residents active and connected.

A Revitalized Space

The centerpiece of the community’s summer upgrades is a renewed dining room courtyard. The project was completed by a local Eagle Scout troop, led by a grandson of one of the residents. The renovation provides an updated outdoor environment where residents can gather and spend time in the fresh air.

Creative Programming

Beyond physical improvements to the grounds, the facility has leaned into a series of enrichment programs designed to foster social interaction. To mark National Bird Day, residents participated in a birdhouse painting session. The activity served as both an art project and a forum for residents to share memories of birdwatching from their own backyards and porches over the years.

The community also hosted a floral arrangement workshop. The resulting bouquets are currently on display throughout the dining room, serving as a point of pride for those who crafted them.

Maintaining Momentum

Michaela Rawdon, the Life Enrichment Director at Pegasus Landing of Forney, noted that the summer season provides a unique opportunity to expand the facility's standard programming. According to Rawdon, the goal is to keep residents engaged through tactile and collaborative tasks.

“Summer gives us a chance to get creative in ways that go beyond the typical activity calendar,” Rawdon said. “Whether it is building something, painting something, or growing something, our residents are hands-on and having a great time doing it. That kind of energy does not take a season off.”

Pegasus Landing of Forney continues to manage a rotating schedule of programming intended to keep residents active throughout the year. For more information regarding their community activities, interested parties may visit the official website for Pegasus Landing of Forney.