Summer Activity Flourishes at Pegasus Landing of Forney

Published: June 17, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Summer Activity Flourishes at Pegasus Landing of Forney

For the residents of Pegasus Landing of Forney, the summer months have served as a catalyst for community engagement and creative expression. As temperatures climb across Kaufman County, the senior living facility has prioritized outdoor accessibility and hands-on projects to keep residents active a...

Summer Activity Flourishes at Pegasus Landing of Forney

For the residents of Pegasus Landing of Forney, the summer months have served as a catalyst for community engagement and creative expression. As temperatures climb across Kaufman County, the senior living facility has prioritized outdoor accessibility and hands-on projects to keep residents active and connected.

A Revitalized Space

The centerpiece of the community’s summer upgrades is a renewed dining room courtyard. The project was completed by a local Eagle Scout troop, led by a grandson of one of the residents. The renovation provides an updated outdoor environment where residents can gather and spend time in the fresh air.

Creative Programming

Beyond physical improvements to the grounds, the facility has leaned into a series of enrichment programs designed to foster social interaction. To mark National Bird Day, residents participated in a birdhouse painting session. The activity served as both an art project and a forum for residents to share memories of birdwatching from their own backyards and porches over the years.

The community also hosted a floral arrangement workshop. The resulting bouquets are currently on display throughout the dining room, serving as a point of pride for those who crafted them.

Maintaining Momentum

Michaela Rawdon, the Life Enrichment Director at Pegasus Landing of Forney, noted that the summer season provides a unique opportunity to expand the facility's standard programming. According to Rawdon, the goal is to keep residents engaged through tactile and collaborative tasks.

“Summer gives us a chance to get creative in ways that go beyond the typical activity calendar,” Rawdon said. “Whether it is building something, painting something, or growing something, our residents are hands-on and having a great time doing it. That kind of energy does not take a season off.”

Pegasus Landing of Forney continues to manage a rotating schedule of programming intended to keep residents active throughout the year. For more information regarding their community activities, interested parties may visit the official website for Pegasus Landing of Forney.

More Images

Screenshot 2026-06-17 at 1.10.58 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-06-17 at 1.11.05 PM.png

Related Articles

Forney Police Continue Search for Suspect Following Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Forney Police Continue Search for Suspect Following Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Forney Police Continue Search for Suspect Following Vehicle Burglary Investigation

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department has concluded its active search for a suspect involved in an alleged vehicle burglary that prompted a heavy law enforcement presence in the Windmill Farms community and along the Highway 80 corridor on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.Officers were initially dispat...

June 17, 2026 Read More
Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute
Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute

Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute

A long-standing legal dispute regarding parking authority in The Shores at Lake Ray Hubbard has reached a conclusion in Rockwall County Court. On June 2, a district judge issued a summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, ruling that the homeowners association lacked the legal standing to regulat...

June 17, 2026 Read More
Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff
Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff

Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff

Unofficial results from the June 13 runoff election indicate that Sarah Salgado has secured a lead in the race for Forney City Council Place 4. With all reporting centers accounted for, Salgado maintains 54.48% of the vote compared to 45.52% for Joseph "Yaz" Yazdanpanahi.In a race decided by a margi...

June 16, 2026 Read More
Kemp Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Following Domestic Disturbance
Kemp Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Following Domestic Disturbance

Kemp Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Following Domestic Disturbance

Justin Ray Hogg, 35, was arrested on June 15, 2026, on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The arrest was made by the Kemp Police Department following an incident that occurred earlier that same day.According to jail records, Hogg was taken into custody and subsequently book...

June 16, 2026 Read More
Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges
Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges

Forney Man Arrested on Serious Felony Charges

Leonidas Payton Cannon IV, 24, was arrested on June 12, 2026, on charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department following an investigation into incidents reportedly occurring on June 11, 2026. According to jail records, Ca...

June 15, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County to Host Public Hearings on Proposed Outer Loop Project
Kaufman County to Host Public Hearings on Proposed Outer Loop Project

Kaufman County to Host Public Hearings on Proposed Outer Loop Project

Kaufman County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are inviting residents to provide input on the proposed Kaufman County Outer Loop, a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve regional connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion across the DFW Metroplex.The proposed Oute...

June 15, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×