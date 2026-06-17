Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute

Published: June 17, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute

A long-standing legal dispute regarding parking authority in The Shores at Lake Ray Hubbard has reached a conclusion in Rockwall County Court. On June 2, a district judge issued a summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, ruling that the homeowners association lacked the legal standing to regulat...

Rockwall County Judge Rules Against Shores HOA in Public Street Parking Dispute

Ruling Declares HOA Parking Restrictions Void

A long-standing legal dispute regarding parking authority in The Shores at Lake Ray Hubbard has reached a conclusion in Rockwall County Court. On June 2, a district judge issued a summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, ruling that the homeowners association lacked the legal standing to regulate parking on public streets. The case, Brandy Lutz, Dwayn Lutz, and John Barfield v. The Shores at Lake Ray Hubbard Owners Association, Inc., et al., centered on whether a private entity could enforce parking restrictions on streets maintained by the municipality. In a decisive order, the court declared that specific sections of the association’s Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions are invalid. The judge found that the HOA’s attempt to control parking on public thoroughfares constituted an unauthorized action by a private entity. Consequently, the court ruled that these specific provisions are void as a matter of law and hold no further force or effect.

Court Denies Motion to Dismiss

The court’s order follows a hearing held on May 26. During the proceedings, the judge denied the defendants' motion to dismiss the case and rejected the association's cross-motion for summary judgment. By granting the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment, the court affirmed that the HOA’s bylaws regarding street parking were contrary to public policy. The ruling emphasizes that private deed restrictions cannot supersede the authority of the municipality when it comes to the regulation of public infrastructure.

Next Steps for the Parties Involved

While the primary issue regarding the validity of the parking rules has been resolved, other aspects of the litigation remain active. The court has severed claims for attorney fees into a separate cause, identified as Cause No. 1-22-0425-A. These claims are set to be addressed following the exhaustion of any potential appeals related to the declaratory judgment. This ruling stands as a final judgment on the specific issue of parking authority within the community. For residents who have navigated the complexities of this dispute, the decision provides a definitive answer regarding the limits of HOA oversight on public property.

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