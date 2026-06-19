Community Connections: A Look at Kaufman County’s Summer and Fall Event Calendar

As Kaufman County continues to experience rapid growth, the strength of our community is defined not just by new commercial developments and infrastructure projects, but by the events that bring our residents together. From family-friendly celebrations to vital fundraising efforts, our local calenda...

Community Connections: A Look at Kaufman County’s Summer and Fall Event Calendar

As Kaufman County continues to experience rapid growth, the strength of our community is defined not just by new commercial developments and infrastructure projects, but by the events that bring our residents together. From family-friendly celebrations to vital fundraising efforts, our local calendar is packed with opportunities to support our neighbors and enjoy the best of what our region has to offer.

Whether you are a longtime resident or a newcomer to the Forney area, here is a guide to the key events taking place across Kaufman County through September.

June: Markets, Rodeos, and Giving Back

Kick off your summer by supporting local agriculture and regional traditions. The Kaufman County Farmers Market returns on June 20, providing a great opportunity to source fresh, local goods at 3948 S. Houston St. in Kaufman from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For those looking for a bit of western flair, the Mabank Annual Rodeo and Western Week runs from June 24 through June 29. Later that week, on June 27, the Cedar Creek Country Club Women’s Golf Association will host "Tee It Up for Kids," a charity tournament benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center. Events like these highlight the ongoing commitment of our local organizations to support the most vulnerable members of our community.

July: Independence Day Celebrations and Forney Traditions

July is a busy month for local festivities. The City of Kaufman will host its annual Red, White and Boom on July 4, featuring a parade at 9:00 a.m. followed by fireworks at 6:00 p.m. It is a fantastic time to celebrate our nation while supporting the local businesses and vendors that make Kaufman a hub of activity.

Back in Forney, the Lions Grill & Splash Bash is scheduled for July 18 at the First United Methodist Church. Running from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., this event promises a day of community fun. Additionally, the 2026 Aggie Auction and Scholarship Dinner will be held at the Kaufman Civic Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:00 p.m.—a testament to our community’s investment in the next generation of students.

Late Summer and Early Fall: Supporting Local Causes

As we head into the later months, the focus shifts toward impactful charitable events. On August 28, LoneStar CASA will host Clays for CASA at the Texas Gun Ranch in Terrell. This event is a critical fundraiser for children in the court system, showcasing the philanthropic spirit that thrives in Kaufman County.

Finally, mark your calendars for September 19 for the Bee Happy 2nd Annual Golden Gala. This year’s theme, "A Roaring 20’s Affair," promises to be a highlight of the social season, reflecting the vibrant energy and continued development of our growing county.

As our community continues to expand, these events serve as a reminder that Forney and Kaufman County are more than just a place to live and work—they are places to belong. We encourage residents to attend these events, support our local non-profits, and help keep our community spirit strong during this period of unprecedented growth.