Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Jared Bridges, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on June 20, 2026, on charges of theft from a person and interference with an emergency request for assistance. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, according to official jail records.Bridges was taken into custody at 12:58 p.m. and s...

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Jared Bridges, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on June 20, 2026, on charges of theft from a person and interference with an emergency request for assistance. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, according to official jail records.

Bridges was taken into custody at 12:58 p.m. and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County jail facility, where he is currently being housed in unit C1B-04. The charges stem from incidents reported on the same day as his arrest.

According to the arrest documentation provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Bridges faces two distinct charges. The most serious charge, theft from a person, carries a surety bond of $5,000. Additionally, he faces a charge of interference with an emergency request for assistance, which also carries a surety bond of $5,000. Total bail was set at $10,000.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office acted as both the primary arresting agency and the charging agency for both counts. There is no further information available at this time regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name JARED BRIDGES

Age 45

Booking Date June 20, 2026

Admit Time 12:58 PM

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $10,000.00 Charges Charge: THEFT FROM PERSON

Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 06-20-2026



Charge: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 06-20-2026