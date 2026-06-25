Kaufman County Historical Commission Honored with State Excellence Award

The Kaufman County Historical Commission has been named a recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission. This honor serves as a statewide acknowledgment of the group’s work to preserve, promote and share the unique history of the region. The award is presented ...

Kaufman County Historical Commission Honored with State Excellence Award

Statewide recognition highlights local efforts to preserve regional heritage

The Kaufman County Historical Commission has been named a recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission. This honor serves as a statewide acknowledgment of the group’s work to preserve, promote and share the unique history of the region. The award is presented annually to County Historical Commissions that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to community engagement, historical education and infrastructure projects. Recipients are chosen following a rigorous review of annual reports submitted to the state commission, which evaluate the effectiveness of local preservation programs and community outreach initiatives. For the members and volunteers of the Kaufman County Historical Commission, the award validates the hours spent maintaining historical markers, managing educational programs and fostering partnerships that allow residents to connect with the past. Jakie Allen, a representative for the commission, noted that the work extends beyond simple record-keeping. “The preservation of local history is vital to understanding where we came from and strengthening the connection to our communities,” said Allen. Allen added that the commission is grateful for the volunteers and community members who continue to keep the history of Kaufman County alive. Throughout the year, the commission has been active in several areas, including the management of local historical markers and the coordination of events designed to encourage both residents and visitors to explore the county’s heritage. The organization works to ensure that the stories defining Kaufman County are documented and protected for future generations. The Texas Historical Commission recognized several commissions across the state this year, and local officials expressed their appreciation for the honor while congratulating their counterparts in other counties. Residents interested in learning more about local historical programs or those looking to get involved in preservation efforts can contact the Kaufman County Historical Commission at 469-376-4140. Inquiries can also be sent via email to pam.corder@kaufmancounty.net.