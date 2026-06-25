Kaufman County Historical Commission Honored with State Excellence Award

Published: June 25, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Historical Commission Honored with State Excellence Award

The Kaufman County Historical Commission has been named a recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission. This honor serves as a statewide acknowledgment of the group’s work to preserve, promote and share the unique history of the region. The award is presented ...

Kaufman County Historical Commission Honored with State Excellence Award

Statewide recognition highlights local efforts to preserve regional heritage

The Kaufman County Historical Commission has been named a recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission. This honor serves as a statewide acknowledgment of the group’s work to preserve, promote and share the unique history of the region. The award is presented annually to County Historical Commissions that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to community engagement, historical education and infrastructure projects. Recipients are chosen following a rigorous review of annual reports submitted to the state commission, which evaluate the effectiveness of local preservation programs and community outreach initiatives. For the members and volunteers of the Kaufman County Historical Commission, the award validates the hours spent maintaining historical markers, managing educational programs and fostering partnerships that allow residents to connect with the past. Jakie Allen, a representative for the commission, noted that the work extends beyond simple record-keeping. “The preservation of local history is vital to understanding where we came from and strengthening the connection to our communities,” said Allen. Allen added that the commission is grateful for the volunteers and community members who continue to keep the history of Kaufman County alive. Throughout the year, the commission has been active in several areas, including the management of local historical markers and the coordination of events designed to encourage both residents and visitors to explore the county’s heritage. The organization works to ensure that the stories defining Kaufman County are documented and protected for future generations. The Texas Historical Commission recognized several commissions across the state this year, and local officials expressed their appreciation for the honor while congratulating their counterparts in other counties. Residents interested in learning more about local historical programs or those looking to get involved in preservation efforts can contact the Kaufman County Historical Commission at 469-376-4140. Inquiries can also be sent via email to pam.corder@kaufmancounty.net.

Related Articles

As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety
As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety

As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety

With the summer travel season now in full swing and Independence Day celebrations on the horizon, the Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a stark reminder to motorists across Kaufman County and the state: the most important decision you make behind the wheel happens before you ever turn th...

June 25, 2026 Read More
Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project
Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project

Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project

FORNEY, TX — June 23, 2026 — The Forney City Council took decisive action this week to address quality-of-life concerns for residents while moving forward on critical infrastructure and department upgrades. From new noise ordinances to a significant utility relocation project, here is how the latest...

June 24, 2026 Read More
Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency
Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency

Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency

Two members of the Forney Fire Department recently received formal recognition for their actions during a high-stress medical call. Firefighters Cooper Brown and Jacob Ralston were presented with Letters of Commendation this week, honoring their professional conduct and the empathy they displayed wh...

June 24, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District
Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District

Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District

FORNEY, TX – The spotlight is shining brightly on Forney Independent School District. The Texas Educational Theatre Association (TETA) has officially named Forney ISD an “Award of Distinction Exemplary District” for the 2026–2027 academic year, a prestigious honor that highlights the district’s unwa...

June 23, 2026 Read More
FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives
FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

FBI Launches New Initiative to Track Down Nationwide Fraud Fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new tool in its effort to combat financial crime. On June 4, the agency unveiled its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, a public registry designed to identify and locate individuals charged with significant acts of fraud against the American public.The ...

June 22, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Charges of Theft and Interference with Emergency Request

Jared Bridges, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on June 20, 2026, on charges of theft from a person and interference with an emergency request for assistance. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, according to official jail records.Bridges was taken into custody at 12:58 p.m. and s...

June 22, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×