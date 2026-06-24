Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project

Published: June 24, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project

FORNEY, TX — June 23, 2026 — The Forney City Council took decisive action this week to address quality-of-life concerns for residents while moving forward on critical infrastructure and department upgrades. From new noise ordinances to a significant utility relocation project, here is how the latest...

Forney City Council Limits Residential Construction Hours, Advances FM 1641 Infrastructure Project

FORNEY, TX — June 23, 2026 — The Forney City Council took decisive action this week to address quality-of-life concerns for residents while moving forward on critical infrastructure and department upgrades. From new noise ordinances to a significant utility relocation project, here is how the latest council decisions impact you.

New Construction Hour Restrictions Take Effect

In a move aimed at balancing the city’s rapid growth with the peace and quiet of local neighborhoods, the Council approved a new ordinance strictly regulating residential construction hours. Effective immediately, construction activities in residential areas are limited to:

  • Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Construction is now prohibited on Sundays and all federal holidays unless a special exception is granted by the City Manager. Separate regulations were also established for commercial projects, which are permitted between 7 a.m. and sunset on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays. Residents should notice a decrease in noise disturbances during early morning and late evening hours, as well as on weekends.

Funding Secured for FM 1641 Utility Relocation

The Council took a major step forward in the long-awaited FM 1641 expansion project by authorizing the City Manager to apply for a low-interest State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) loan through TxDOT. This financing is specifically earmarked for the relocation of wastewater utilities currently positioned in the path of the road expansion.

By utilizing this structured repayment plan, the city aims to keep pace with the TxDOT construction schedule while minimizing the immediate financial burden on the municipal budget.

Modernizing Emergency Services

Fire Chief John Holcomb announced that the Forney Fire Department will begin transitioning to "First Due," a comprehensive digital management platform, on July 1. The system is designed to streamline critical operations, including training, scheduling, inspections, and incident reporting. The department anticipates a full "go-live" date of October 1, which officials say will improve overall operational efficiency and readiness as the city continues to expand.

Routine Business and Appointments

In other business, the Council appointed Sarah Salgado to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the next year. In this role, Salgado will oversee mayoral duties in the event of the mayor's absence, ensuring continuous city leadership.

Public Comment Summary

Public discourse during the meeting centered largely on the balance between construction-related development and residential tranquility. Residents expressed strong support for the new noise ordinances, citing a need for predictable quiet hours in rapidly developing subdivisions.

Next Meeting: The next Forney City Council meeting is scheduled for July 7, 2026. Residents can find more information and view meeting agendas at forneytx.gov/meetings.

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