Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody

Published: June 26, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) successfully executed a search warrant Tuesday, June 10, 2026, resulting in the recovery of more than $409,000 worth of stolen property and the arrest of one individual.The operation, which stemmed from an ongoing investigation into regional...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Recovers $409,000 in Stolen Property; One Suspect in Custody

Investigation leads to recovery of stolen vehicles and equipment in rural Kaufman County

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) successfully executed a search warrant Tuesday, June 10, 2026, resulting in the recovery of more than $409,000 worth of stolen property and the arrest of one individual.

The operation, which stemmed from an ongoing investigation into regional auto theft, took place at a residential property in the 10000 block of County Road 4079. According to officials, the site was being used to conceal a significant cache of stolen assets.

Evidence Recovered

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators uncovered a wide array of stolen equipment, including several trucks, U-Haul vehicles, cargo trailers, and flatbed trailers. Preliminary investigations indicate that the recovered items originated from multiple counties and various law enforcement jurisdictions throughout the region.

KCSO investigators are currently working in coordination with partner agencies to verify the origins of the property and facilitate the return of these assets to their rightful owners.

Suspect Faces Felony Charges

Following the discovery of the property, one adult male was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect has been charged with Theft of Property Greater Than $300,000, which is classified as a first-degree felony under Texas law.

The suspect was transported to the Kaufman County Justice Center, where he remains in custody. Information regarding bail amounts and upcoming court dates has not yet been released.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have confirmed that this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials are continuing to process evidence and are not ruling out the possibility of additional criminal charges as the investigation expands.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding this case or other suspected illegal activities in the area to contact the department’s criminal investigation division.

This is a developing story. InForney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available from official law enforcement reports. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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