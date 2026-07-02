Forney High School’s Pat Eitel Named 2025-26 THSCA Softball Coach of the Year

The Forney Jackrabbits have long been a powerhouse on the diamond, and now, the leadership behind that success is receiving statewide acclaim. The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA), in partnership with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, has officially named Forney High School’s own Pat Eitel a...

Forney High School’s Pat Eitel Named 2025-26 THSCA Softball Coach of the Year

The Forney Jackrabbits have long been a powerhouse on the diamond, and now, the leadership behind that success is receiving statewide acclaim. The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA), in partnership with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, has officially named Forney High School’s own Pat Eitel as the 2025-26 Softball Coach of the Year.

A Testament to Excellence

This prestigious honor recognizes more than just a tally of wins and losses. The THSCA selection process is rigorous, evaluating candidates on their seasonal records, team and individual accolades, and—perhaps most importantly—their commitment to community involvement and advocacy for the sport of softball.

Coach Eitel’s selection as the top softball coach in the state serves as a testament to his dedication to the Jackrabbits program. Under his guidance, the Forney softball team has consistently demonstrated the discipline, tenacity, and sportsmanship that define Forney athletics. Beyond the dugout, Eitel has been lauded for his leadership, serving as a mentor who prepares his student-athletes for success both on the field and in their future endeavors.

National Recognition on the Horizon

The accolades do not stop at the state level. As a THSCA Coach of the Year recipient, Coach Eitel’s nomination will now be advanced to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSCA). He will be considered for the title of National Coach of the Year, providing him the opportunity to represent Forney and the state of Texas on the national stage.

The THSCA awards program, sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, was designed specifically to shine a light on the tireless work coaches perform year-round. "We want to give recognition to our Texas high school coaches for their accomplishments on and off the field," the association stated regarding the award criteria.

Community Pride

For the Forney community, this award is a point of immense pride. Whether it is the hard work put in during early morning practices or the support shown during high-stakes playoff runs, the Jackrabbits softball program remains a cornerstone of the Forney High School experience.

Please join us at inForney.com in congratulating Coach Pat Eitel on this well-deserved recognition. His commitment to excellence continues to set a gold standard for coaches not just in our district, but across the entire state of Texas.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on Forney Jackrabbits and North Forney Falcons athletics.