Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Resolves Standoff in Forney Neighborhood

Published: July 2, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Resolves Standoff in Forney Neighborhood

FORNEY, Texas – Residents in a Forney neighborhood were instructed to shelter in place Thursday as the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) conducted a law enforcement operation in the 1400 block of Kirkhill Lane.The situation began approximately 12 hours ago when the Sheriff’s Office issued an em...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Resolves Standoff in Forney Neighborhood

Law enforcement operation concludes on Kirkhill Lane with suspect in custody

FORNEY, Texas – Residents in a Forney neighborhood were instructed to shelter in place Thursday as the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) conducted a law enforcement operation in the 1400 block of Kirkhill Lane.

The situation began approximately 12 hours ago when the Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency alert requesting that citizens avoid the area and remain inside their homes while deputies worked to secure the scene. The heavy law enforcement presence prompted concerns among local residents as officers established a perimeter to manage the incident.

Situation Resolved Without Further Incident

Following a period of intensive activity, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office provided an update approximately one hour later, confirming that the suspect involved in the standoff had been taken into custody.

Authorities have officially declared that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Residents who had evacuated or were restricted from returning to their properties were cleared to return home following the resolution of the scene.

“The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for your patience and cooperation while deputies worked to safely resolve the situation,” the department stated in a release.

Ongoing Investigation

While the immediate threat has been neutralized, the KCSO has not yet released the identity of the suspect or the specific charges associated with the incident. As this is a developing story, inForney.com will provide updates as official reports and court documents become available regarding the suspect’s booking and future court appearances.

This report is based on information provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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