Forney Animal Shelter Faces Critical Capacity Crisis Ahead of Community Event

The Forney Animal Shelter has issued a code red alert as the facility grapples with a critical capacity crisis. With the shelter nearing its limits, staff members are working to find permanent homes for a growing population of animals. In an effort to connect these pets with local families, the shel...

Forney Animal Shelter Faces Critical Capacity Crisis Ahead of Community Event

A Community Call to Action

The Forney Animal Shelter has issued a code red alert as the facility grapples with a critical capacity crisis. With the shelter nearing its limits, staff members are working to find permanent homes for a growing population of animals. In an effort to connect these pets with local families, the shelter is partnering with the Forney Lions Club for the first annual Burgers and Splash event. The event will take place at the First Methodist Church, located at 414 W. Broad St. on Saturday, June 18th at 9am. Organizers hope the gathering will serve as a venue for residents to meet adoptable animals in a family-friendly environment. Attendees are invited to enjoy food and water activities while considering the addition of a new pet to their household.

Animals Seeking Forever Homes

At present, there are 19 dogs currently residing at the shelter, alongside seven kittens awaiting adoption. Shelter staff report that new animals are arriving daily, further straining the facility’s limited space. Among those ready for adoption are several dogs with specific social temperaments: * **Maple:** A one-year-old Border Collie who is noted for being good with children and other dogs. * **Lola:** A nine-year-old German Shepherd who is also well-suited for families with children and gets along well with other dogs. * **Diesel:** A six-year-old German Shepherd who is reported to be comfortable around other dogs. * **Oreo:** A five-year-old female Husky who is compatible with other dogs. In addition to these animals, there are nine other dogs and seven kittens currently under the care of the shelter. Each of these animals is searching for a stable, loving environment.

Event Details

The Burgers and Splash event is scheduled to provide a relaxed setting for potential adopters to interact with the animals. By combining community engagement with the urgent need for adoptions, the Forney Animal Shelter and the Lions Club hope to clear space for the many animals that continue to arrive at their doors. Residents interested in providing a home to an animal in need are encouraged to attend the event at First Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the Forney Animal Shelter remains open for inquiries regarding adoptions and volunteer opportunities.