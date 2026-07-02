Understanding Section 8: A Guide to the Housing Choice Voucher Program

Published: July 2, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Understanding Section 8: A Guide to the Housing Choice Voucher Program

The Housing Choice Voucher Program—commonly referred to as Section 8—serves as a vital federal lifeline, assisting low-income families, the elderly, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in securing safe, affordable housing within the private market. By providing a subsidy paid directly to lan...

Understanding Section 8 and How it Relates to Forney Housing

The Housing Choice Voucher Program—commonly referred to as Section 8—serves as a vital federal lifeline, assisting low-income families, the elderly, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in securing safe, affordable housing within the private market. By providing a subsidy paid directly to landlords, the program bridges the gap between what a household can afford and the actual cost of rent.

Administered by approximately 2,000 local Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the program offers participants the flexibility to choose eligible housing units, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for a Housing Choice Voucher, applicants must meet specific federal criteria:

  • Income Limits: Eligibility is determined by annual income and family size. Generally, households must meet "extremely low" or "very low" income thresholds. You can verify if your household qualifies by checking the HUD income limits for your specific location.

  • Citizenship Status: Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens as defined by HUD.

  • Documentation: The head of the household is required to provide a valid Social Security number.

  • Background Screening: Certain criminal histories may affect eligibility. For detailed information, consult the HCV Guidebook on Eligibility Determination and Denial of Assistance.

Watch: I Need Housing Assistance (Video)

Program Insights: FY 2022 Data

The Section 8 Resident Characteristics Report for Fiscal Year 2022 provides a clear snapshot of the program’s demographic and financial landscape:

  • Program Reach: The program supported 5,945 residents across 2,624 designated units, with 77% of households utilizing tenant-based vouchers.

  • Demographics: The average household size remained consistent at 2.3 persons. While females made up 64% of the overall population, the VASH program—aimed at veterans—saw a higher representation of males (84%).

  • Financial Profile: The average annual household income for residents was $16,142. The primary sources of income were Supplemental Security Income, Social Security, and pensions (54%), followed by wages (26%).

  • Disability and Age: Approximately 24% of residents identified as disabled, while 12% of all residents were elderly. Children aged 0–17 comprised 35% of the total voucher population.

Navigating Section 8 in Forney, Texas

For residents of Forney, Texas, the process is unique because the city does not operate its own municipal housing authority. If you are seeking assistance or interested in how the program functions locally, here is how to navigate the system:

1. Where to Apply

Since Forney lacks a local housing authority, residents must apply through regional agencies that maintain jurisdiction over the area:

  • The Terrell Housing Department/Authority: Administers over 450 vouchers and holds jurisdiction over Kaufman County, including Forney.

  • Dallas Housing Authority (DHA): As a major regional provider, DHA manages a large-scale voucher program that may serve surrounding areas.

2. Local Income Guidelines

Eligibility in Kaufman County generally requires households to earn 50% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority granted to those at or below 30% AMI. Approximate income limits include:

  • Single-person household: ~$34,100

  • Family of four: ~$48,700

3. Finding Housing

Once a voucher is secured, it is "tenant-based," meaning the recipient can search for housing within Forney city limits provided the landlord agrees to participate in the program. Tenants typically contribute 30% to 40% of their monthly income toward rent, with the federal subsidy covering the remainder.

4. Community Oversight

As Forney continues to grow, it is important to note that Section 8 housing is subject to rigorous standards:

  • Compliance: Participants must pass regular background checks and income verifications. Lease violations or criminal activity can result in the immediate loss of assistance.

  • Landlord Accountability: While private landlords may accept vouchers, they must comply with the City of Forney’s rental registration and code enforcement programs to ensure all properties remain safe and well-maintained.

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