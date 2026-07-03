Capital Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Multi-Agency Operation in Forney

A multi-agency law enforcement operation culminated in the arrest of a man wanted for capital murder on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Devone Modacure, the subject of an active capital murder warrant out of Mississippi, was apprehended by authorities at a residence in the 1400 block of Kirkhill Lane in Fo...

Capital Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Multi-Agency Operation in Forney

High-Stakes Arrest on Kirkhill Lane

A multi-agency law enforcement operation culminated in the arrest of a man wanted for capital murder on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Devone Modacure, the subject of an active capital murder warrant out of Mississippi, was apprehended by authorities at a residence in the 1400 block of Kirkhill Lane in Forney.

The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to official reports, the operation took place at approximately 9:45 p.m., and Modacure was taken into custody without incident.

Extradition and Public Safety

Due to the severity of the charge—capital murder—the suspect is currently being held at the Kaufman County Justice Center. He remains in custody pending formal extradition proceedings, which will return him to Mississippi to face the charges filed against him.

While the suspect is not a resident of Forney, the presence of a high-profile fugitive in the community underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in tracking and apprehending individuals accused of violent crimes across state lines. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not indicated that there is any ongoing threat to the public related to this specific arrest, noting that the operation was executed with precision to ensure community safety.

Regional Context

This arrest comes amid a broader regional focus on tracking out-of-state fugitives who may attempt to seek refuge in the growing suburbs of North Texas. The involvement of the U.S. Marshals Service highlights the high priority placed on locating suspects involved in serious violent offenses, ensuring that those accused of heinous crimes are brought to justice regardless of where they are apprehended.

As with all criminal cases, the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.