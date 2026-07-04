Kaufman County Officials Issue Holiday Safety Guidelines and New Firearm Restrictions

As Kaufman County residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, local law enforcement is urging citizens to prioritize safety during the festivities. With increased traffic on local roads and the prevalence of outdoor gatherings, officials are reminding the public that careful planning is the b...

Kaufman County Officials Issue Holiday Safety Guidelines and New Firearm Restrictions

Prioritizing Public Safety This Independence Day

As Kaufman County residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, local law enforcement is urging citizens to prioritize safety during the festivities. With increased traffic on local roads and the prevalence of outdoor gatherings, officials are reminding the public that careful planning is the best way to ensure an enjoyable holiday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that responsible celebration begins with transportation. Residents are encouraged to designate a sober driver, utilize rideshare services, or call a taxi if they plan to consume alcohol. Officials also remind motorists to buckle their seatbelts for every trip and to remain vigilant for increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic in neighborhoods.

Firework and Grilling Precautions

While fireworks are a staple of Independence Day celebrations, they also pose significant risks if handled improperly. Authorities recommend that residents attend public fireworks displays whenever possible to mitigate the risk of injury and property damage. For those celebrating at home, it is essential to follow local ordinances, maintain a significant distance from structures, and keep water sources nearby to address potential spot fires. Children should never handle fireworks without close adult supervision. The same level of caution should be applied to outdoor grilling. Grills must be kept away from homes, decks, and dry vegetation. An open flame or active grill should never be left unattended, as quickly shifting winds can ignite surrounding materials.

Protecting Vulnerable Residents and Pets

The intense Texas heat requires constant awareness of the signs of heat exhaustion. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and monitor children, the elderly, and pets closely throughout the day. Because the loud noises associated with fireworks can cause significant distress to animals, owners are encouraged to keep pets indoors in a secure and quiet environment. In the event of an emergency, residents should call 911 immediately. Suspicious or dangerous activity should also be reported to local law enforcement.

New Regulations Regarding Firearms in Unincorporated Areas

In addition to holiday safety measures, the Kaufman County Commissioners Court has taken action regarding the discharge of firearms in residential areas. Pursuant to Section 235.022 of the Texas Local Government Code, the court has adopted an order prohibiting the discharge of firearms on lots that are 10 acres or smaller located within subdivisions in the unincorporated areas of Kaufman County. This order is intended to enhance public safety in densely populated residential areas outside of city limits. Residents living in these areas are encouraged to review the new regulations to ensure compliance with county law.