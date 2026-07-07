Forney Police to Host Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser for Special Olympics

Published: July 7, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police to Host Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser for Special Olympics

The Forney Police Department is once again partnering with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Texas to host a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser. Officers invite the community to join them on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Texas Roadhouse in Terrell. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p...

Forney Police to Host Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser for Special Olympics

Supporting Athletes in Kaufman County

The Forney Police Department is once again partnering with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Texas to host a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser. Officers invite the community to join them on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Texas Roadhouse in Terrell. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Tip-a-Cop program serves as one of the primary fundraising initiatives for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is a global effort pairing law enforcement personnel with Special Olympics athletes. Officers aim to raise both funds and public awareness for the organization.

A Global Mission with Local Impact

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is dedicated to supporting the Special Olympics through a series of community-based events held throughout the year. These initiatives provide essential financial support for athletes, helping to cover the costs of training, competition, and equipment. Representatives from the Forney Police Department encourage residents to stop by the Terrell location during the four-hour window to meet officers and contribute to the cause. All donations collected during the Tip-a-Cop event will go directly toward supporting Special Olympics programs.

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