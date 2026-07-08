Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Activity Report: Over 2,600 Calls for Service in Recent Period

The Forney Police Department has released its latest monthly status report, offering residents a detailed look at the law enforcement activities within the city. As Forney continues to experience rapid growth, the department’s data reflects a high volume of activity across various categories of publ...

Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Activity Report: Over 2,600 Calls for Service in Recent Period

High Volume of Calls Highlights Growing Demand on Local Law Enforcement

The Forney Police Department has released its latest monthly status report, offering residents a detailed look at the law enforcement activities within the city. As Forney continues to experience rapid growth, the department’s data reflects a high volume of activity across various categories of public safety, ranging from traffic enforcement to criminal investigations.

According to the department, officers handled a total of 2,621 calls for service during the reporting period. This figure underscores the ongoing operational demands placed on the department as it serves the Forney community.

Breakdown of Monthly Activity

The report provides a snapshot of the primary incidents and administrative actions taken by Forney officers. Key data points include:

Calls for Service: 2,621

Officer-Initiated Calls: 1,230

Total Arrests: 101

Drug and Intoxication-Related Arrests: 34

Crimes Against Persons: 31

Traffic Accidents Dispatched: 86

Burglary of a Vehicle: 3

Burglary: 1

Focus on Community Safety

The report highlights the proactive efforts of the department, noting over 1,200 officer-initiated calls. These instances typically refer to activities such as suspicious person checks, welfare concerns, and proactive patrol efforts meant to deter criminal activity before it escalates.

While the number of reported burglaries remains low, the department continues to remind residents of the importance of vehicle security. Forney police frequently urge citizens to "lock, take, and hide"—a standard safety practice of locking vehicle doors, taking keys, and hiding valuables out of sight to prevent opportunistic vehicle burglaries.

The Forney Police Department expressed appreciation for the continued hard work and dedication of its personnel in managing these incidents and maintaining public safety throughout the city. Forney residents are encouraged to stay informed and report suspicious activity to the Forney Police Department non-emergency line at 972-564-7602, or call 911 in the event of an emergency.