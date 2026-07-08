Modernizing Public Safety: Construction Progresses on Forney’s $7.7 Million Fire Station No. 2 Expansion

As Forney continues to solidify its place as one of the fastest-growing communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city is taking proactive steps to ensure that its public safety infrastructure keeps pace with the rapid residential and commercial development. Work is currently in full swing...

Modernizing Public Safety: Construction Progresses on Forney’s $7.7 Million Fire Station No. 2 Expansion

As Forney continues to solidify its place as one of the fastest-growing communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city is taking proactive steps to ensure that its public safety infrastructure keeps pace with the rapid residential and commercial development. Work is currently in full swing at Fire Station No. 2, where a comprehensive $7.7 million renovation and expansion project is transforming the facility into a modern hub for emergency services.

Meeting the Demands of a Growing City

The expansion is a critical investment in the city’s ability to handle increased emergency call volumes. By modernizing the station, the Forney Fire Department is better positioning its crews to provide efficient, high-quality service to the surrounding neighborhoods. The project, which officially broke ground in June 2025, is designed not only to accommodate immediate needs but to provide long-term utility for a city that continues to attract new families and businesses.

An Overview of the Upgrades

This is more than a simple renovation; it is a complete restructuring of the facility to support the physical and operational needs of modern firefighters. Key features of the project include:

Enhanced Operational Capacity: A brand-new apparatus bay to house updated emergency vehicles and equipment.

Advanced Training Facilities: The addition of a multi-story training stair tower, allowing for specialized on-site drills.

Crew Wellness and Efficiency: Upgraded bunk areas, a new exercise room, and a fully renovated kitchen and day room to support 24/7 operations.

Infrastructure and Site Improvements: Expanded parking areas and critical utility upgrades to ensure the facility remains operational under high-demand conditions.

Timeline and Community Impact

For residents and commuters, the construction process has been carefully managed to minimize disruption. While the sight of heavy machinery and construction activity is a common theme across Kaufman County, this project represents a vital piece of the "safety-first" framework required to support Forney’s economic expansion.

Project managers confirm that construction remains on schedule, with an anticipated completion date slated for late Summer or Fall of 2026. As the steel rises and the facility takes shape, it serves as a tangible reminder of how the city is balancing its rapid growth with the essential services required to keep the community secure.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for ongoing updates regarding this project and other infrastructure developments shaping the future of our city.