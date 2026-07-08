Forney ISD Students Shine on National Stage at Educators Rising Conference

Published: July 8, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney ISD Students Shine on National Stage at Educators Rising Conference

Forney Independent School District is celebrating a major victory for the next generation of educators. The Students recently returned from the national Educators Rising Conference in Portland, Oregon, where they showcased their teaching talents and brought home top-tier honors.The competition was f...

Forney ISD Students Shine on National Stage at Educators Rising Conference

Forney Independent School District is celebrating a major victory for the next generation of educators. The Students recently returned from the national Educators Rising Conference in Portland, Oregon, where they showcased their teaching talents and brought home top-tier honors.

National Recognition for Forney’s Future Teachers

The competition was fierce, featuring some of the brightest aspiring educators from across the country. Among the standouts representing Forney ISD was Aleecia Schaat, who claimed the prestigious 1st Place in the Nation title in the "Exploring Non-Core Teaching Careers" category.

Additionally, students Lila Suiter and Addison Woodard earned a White Ribbon for their impressive work in the "Teacher Created Materials" competition. These achievements highlight the dedication of Forney ISD’s career and technical education programs in preparing students for the rigors of the classroom.

Developing Tomorrow’s Educators

The Educators Rising national conference serves as a premier gathering for students and teacher leaders to refine their craft. For the Forney ISD contingent, the trip offered more than just a chance to compete; it provided a platform for professional growth. Throughout the week, students participated in over 40 breakout sessions, networked with peers from across the country, and engaged with keynote presentations delivered by national education leaders.

These competitive events are designed to challenge students to develop and showcase their pedagogical skills, providing a realistic look at the demands and rewards of a career in education. By participating in these high-level events, Forney ISD students are gaining a head start in their journey toward becoming the teachers who will eventually lead classrooms of their own.

A Commitment to Excellence

As Forney ISD continues to grow to serve its more than 17,000 students, the success of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) chapter at Opportunity Central serves as a testament to the district’s commitment to fostering student leadership and career readiness.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for representing Opportunity Central, Forney ISD, and the state of Texas with such excellence,” district officials noted. “Their success on the national stage is a reflection of their hard work and the bright future of the teaching profession.”

Congratulations to all the participants for their hard work and for representing the Forney community with distinction.

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