Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Buc-ee’s Criminal Mischief Case

The Terrell Police Department is asking for help from the public as they work to identify an individual linked to an ongoing criminal mischief investigation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Buc-ee’s travel center located in Terrell, a high-traffic hub that serves both local residents and tra...

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Buc-ee’s Criminal Mischief Case

Investigation Underway at Terrell Travel Center

The Terrell Police Department is asking for help from the public as they work to identify an individual linked to an ongoing criminal mischief investigation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Buc-ee’s travel center located in Terrell, a high-traffic hub that serves both local residents and travelers passing through Kaufman County.

While specific details regarding the nature of the damage have not been disclosed by authorities, criminal mischief in Texas is classified based on the monetary value of the damage caused. Investigators are currently reviewing evidence and seeking to speak with the individual pictured in connection with the case.

How to Provide Information

Law enforcement officials are encouraging anyone who may recognize the individual or who possesses relevant information regarding the incident to come forward. Assisting investigators is a critical component of maintaining public safety in the growing Terrell area.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective M. Holt directly:

The Terrell Police Department has expressed its gratitude to the community for their continued cooperation in helping to keep the city safe. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details have been released at this time.