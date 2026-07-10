Forney Fire Department Reports Busy June as Emergency Calls Remain High

The Forney Fire Department has released its operational data for June 2026, offering residents a detailed look at the emergency services and community outreach efforts provided throughout the month. The report indicates a high volume of activity, with crews responding to a total of 699 calls for ser...

Forney Fire Department Reports Busy June as Emergency Calls Remain High

The Forney Fire Department has released its operational data for June 2026, offering residents a detailed look at the emergency services and community outreach efforts provided throughout the month. The report indicates a high volume of activity, with crews responding to a total of 699 calls for service across the city and surrounding areas.

Emergency Response Breakdown

Medical emergencies continued to represent the largest portion of the department's workload. Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to 321 medical incidents during the month. Traffic safety also remained a recurring concern, as crews were dispatched to 17 vehicle crashes and traffic-related incidents.

Fire-related activity accounted for 19 incidents. In addition to active fires, crews managed 19 reports of hazardous conditions that did not involve fire. Alarm activations remained a frequent call type, with the department responding to 84 separate alerts throughout June.

Service and Prevention Efforts

Beyond emergency response, the Forney Fire Department maintains a consistent presence in the community through public service and proactive safety measures. The monthly report highlights 51 public service calls, which include assistance requests that fall outside the scope of traditional emergencies.

Fire prevention remains a cornerstone of department operations. During June, personnel conducted 116 inspections and pre-fire planning sessions. These activities are designed to ensure that local businesses and public structures remain compliant with fire safety codes, helping to mitigate risks before an emergency occurs. The department also completed 16 miscellaneous investigations during the same period.