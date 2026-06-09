Forney ISD Announces Summer Meal Program to Support Local Students

Published: June 9, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney ISD Announces Summer Meal Program to Support Local Students

As the school year winds down and the summer break begins, Forney Independent School District is once again ensuring that nutrition remains a priority for the community’s youth. The district has announced that it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children aged 18 and younger throughout th...

Forney ISD Announces Summer Meal Program to Support Local Students

As the school year winds down and the summer break begins, Forney Independent School District is once again ensuring that nutrition remains a priority for the community’s youth. The district has announced that it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children aged 18 and younger throughout the summer months.

The program is open to all children in the community, regardless of whether they are currently enrolled in Forney ISD or reside within the district boundaries. This initiative aims to bridge the food gap for families during the summer break, providing consistent access to healthy, balanced meals.

Program Details and Requirements

To participate, families do not need to pre-register. Meals are available on a walk-in basis, though the district emphasizes that all meals must be consumed on-site at the designated campus locations. Service will run Monday through Thursday throughout June and July, with specific schedules varying by campus.

Participating Campuses and Schedules

Families are encouraged to note the specific dates and times for each location, as some campuses have unique operational windows:

  • Criswell Elementary School (June 1 – June 30)

    • Breakfast: 7:45 AM – 8:45 AM

    • Lunch: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    • Note: Closed June 29–30

  • Griffin Elementary School (June 8 – June 30)

    • Breakfast: 7:45 AM – 8:45 AM

    • Lunch: 11:20 AM – 12:30 PM

    • Note: Closed June 29–30

  • Forney High School (June 8 – July 21)

    • Breakfast: 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM

    • Lunch: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    • Note: Closed July 2 and July 6–10

  • North Forney High School (June 8 – July 9)

    • Breakfast: 7:45 AM – 9:30 AM

    • Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    • Note: Closed July 2

  • OC Academies (June 8 – July 16)

    • Breakfast: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

    • Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

    • Note: Closed July 2

Staying Informed

As Forney continues to see rapid growth, the district’s commitment to student wellness remains a cornerstone of its community support efforts. For additional information or updates regarding the summer meal program, residents are encouraged to visit the official district website at www.forneyisd.net/summermeals.

If you have specific questions regarding eligibility or site locations, you may contact the Forney ISD Child Nutrition department directly at 469-762-4153.

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