Forney Voters Head to Polls: What You Need to Know for the City Council Place 4 Runoff

Published: June 9, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Forney Voters Head to Polls: What You Need to Know for the City Council Place 4 Runoff

The race to represent Forney residents on the City Council is reaching its conclusion. With early voting now closed, all eyes turn to Election Day on Saturday, June 13, as voters decide between candidates Sarah Salgado and Joseph “Yaz” Yazdanpanahi for the Council Place 4 seat.The runoff election fo...

Forney Voters Head to Polls: What You Need to Know for the City Council Place 4 Runoff

The race to represent Forney residents on the City Council is reaching its conclusion. With early voting now closed, all eyes turn to Election Day on Saturday, June 13, as voters decide between candidates Sarah Salgado and Joseph “Yaz” Yazdanpanahi for the Council Place 4 seat.

The runoff election follows the initial May municipal contest, where neither candidate secured the majority of votes required to win the seat outright. The winner of this runoff will join the City Council to help shape Forney’s future, including decisions on municipal infrastructure, budget allocations, and local development policies.

Election Day Details

For those who did not cast a ballot during the early voting period, Election Day is your final opportunity to participate in this runoff.

  • Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

  • Location: Forney Sub Courthouse, Court Room

  • Address: 200 E. Main Street, Forney, TX 75126

Meet the Candidates

Both candidates have completed the necessary filings to qualify for the ballot. Residents can review their official applications, campaign treasurer appointments, and pledges to the Code of Fair Campaign Practices through the city’s document portal:

Sarah Salgado

Joseph “Yaz” Yazdanpanahi

How to Follow the Results

Official election results will be tabulated once polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. While the City of Forney will be posting the final tally, residents can check back at inForney.com for updates on the outcome of the Place 4 race as they become available.

Note: Remember to bring a valid form of government-issued photo identification to the polling location to cast your vote.

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