Forney Fire Department Reports Busy May With Over 700 Calls for Service

Published: June 12, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Forney Fire Department Reports Busy May With Over 700 Calls for Service

The Forney Fire Department released its operational summary for May 2026 this week, providing a detailed look at the scope of emergency services required to keep our growing city safe. According to the report, personnel responded to a total of 722 calls for service throughout the month, ranging from...

Forney Fire Department Reports Busy May With Over 700 Calls for Service

The Forney Fire Department released its operational summary for May 2026 this week, providing a detailed look at the scope of emergency services required to keep our growing city safe. According to the report, personnel responded to a total of 722 calls for service throughout the month, ranging from medical emergencies to infrastructure inspections.

Emergency Response Breakdown

Medical emergencies continued to represent the largest portion of the department's workload in May. Firefighters and paramedics managed 341 medical calls, providing patient care and emergency stabilization across the city.

The department also addressed a significant volume of traffic-related incidents. While the specific breakdown between major and minor collisions was not detailed in the summary, these incidents remain a primary focus for crews patrolling local roads. Fire-related incidents—which encompass structure fires, vehicle fires, and brush fires—along with alarm activations and agency assistance, rounded out a substantial portion of the monthly activity.

Preventative Measures and Community Safety

Beyond active emergency response, the department remains heavily involved in proactive safety measures. The report highlights 104 fire and life safety inspections and pre-fire planning sessions conducted during the month. These efforts are designed to mitigate risks before an emergency occurs, ensuring that businesses and high-occupancy buildings in Forney meet safety regulations.

Other notable activity during the month included:

  • 91 public service calls, including agency assistance and mutual aid to neighboring jurisdictions.

  • 47 fire and life safety hazard investigations.

  • 21 responses to hazardous conditions, such as gas leaks and materials incidents.

The full May 2026 monthly report is now available for public review. Residents interested in learning more about the department's operations or specific response statistics can visit the official Forney Fire Department facebook page.

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