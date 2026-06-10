Kaufman Firefighters Contain Apartment Blaze; No Injuries Reported

KAUFMAN — A late-night fire at an apartment complex on Hampton Court was brought under control by local emergency crews on Monday, June 8, preventing what could have been a much larger disaster. The Kaufman County 911 Communications Center dispatched Kaufman Fire Department crews to the 100 block of...

Kaufman Firefighters Contain Apartment Blaze; No Injuries Reported

Swift response prevents major damage on Hampton Court

KAUFMAN — A late-night fire at an apartment complex on Hampton Court was brought under control by local emergency crews on Monday, June 8, preventing what could have been a much larger disaster. The Kaufman County 911 Communications Center dispatched Kaufman Fire Department crews to the 100 block of Hampton Court at 10:51 p.m. following reports of a fire. Upon arrival, the crew of Kaufman Fire Engine 1 observed a light haze of smoke emanating from a unit on the second floor. Lieutenant Tanner Jones, who led the initial response, confirmed that all occupants had successfully evacuated the residence before firefighters entered. While crews performed a secondary search to ensure the building was clear, other firefighters initiated suppression efforts. The team managed to contain the blaze to the single apartment unit in less than 17 minutes. Three residents were inside the home when the fire began, but all escaped without injury. The American Red Cross was promptly notified to provide assistance and shelter for the displaced family. A total of 18 firefighters from the Kaufman Fire Department and neighboring agencies participated in the operation. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the fire did not spread to adjacent units or neighboring buildings. Following an investigation, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was electrical in nature. No injuries were reported among the residents or the first responders on the scene. In a statement following the incident, the Kaufman Fire Department commended the responding personnel and partner agencies for their professionalism and the speed at which they secured the area. The department noted that this rapid response was vital in minimizing property damage and ensuring the safety of those living in the complex.