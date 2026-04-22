Forney Police Department Honors Staff Behind the Scenes

The Forney Police Department took a moment this week to shine a spotlight on two vital members of its team who rarely find themselves in the front of a camera or a news story. In observance of Administrative Professionals Day, the department recognized Tracy Moore and Kelly Sitzmann for their essent...

Forney Police Department Honors Staff Behind the Scenes

The Forney Police Department took a moment this week to shine a spotlight on two vital members of its team who rarely find themselves in the front of a camera or a news story. In observance of Administrative Professionals Day, the department recognized Tracy Moore and Kelly Sitzmann for their essential contributions to the daily operations of local law enforcement.

The Backbone of Local Operations

While the work of police officers is often visible to the community, the department noted that the success of its mission relies heavily on the work performed away from the public eye. Moore and Sitzmann handle the complex administrative tasks that keep the department functioning smoothly, from managing office workflows to providing the necessary support that allows officers to focus on public safety.

Department leadership emphasized that the daily contributions of these two professionals are not just helpful, but necessary. Without their dedication, the department would struggle to maintain the level of organization and efficiency required to serve the residents of Forney.

A National Tradition of Recognition

Administrative Professionals Day, observed annually on the Wednesday of the last full week of April, serves as a nationwide reminder to appreciate the secretaries, receptionists, and support staff who anchor modern organizations. The observance originated in 1952 as National Secretaries Week, later evolving into Administrative Professionals Week in 2000 to better reflect the changing nature of the role.

The history of the day dates back to the era of World War II, when the demand for skilled administrative staff reached an all-time high. The celebration was established to highlight the critical role these employees play in business and government operations. Today, offices across the country mark the occasion with small tokens of appreciation, ranging from professional recognition to team lunches.

For the Forney Police Department, the message was simple. By publicly thanking Moore and Sitzmann, the department invited the community to join them in acknowledging the staff members who keep the office running behind the scenes every day.