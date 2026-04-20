Forney ISD Students Master Life-Saving Skills Through DPS ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

FORNEY, TX — Students within the Forney Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are gaining more than just classroom knowledge this week. Health Science and Law Enforcement students at the high school level are participating in intensive “Stop the Bleed” training,...

Forney ISD Students Master Life-Saving Skills Through DPS ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

FORNEY, TX — Students within the Forney Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are gaining more than just classroom knowledge this week. Health Science and Law Enforcement students at the high school level are participating in intensive “Stop the Bleed” training, a national initiative designed to empower bystanders to provide life-saving medical assistance during emergencies.

Hands-On Training with Texas DPS

The specialized training is being led by experts from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Throughout the sessions, students are receiving hands-on instruction in critical trauma care techniques, including the proper application of tourniquets and advanced wound packing. These skills are essential for controlling severe bleeding, a primary cause of preventable death in trauma situations, in the minutes before professional first responders arrive on the scene.

By learning these protocols directly from state law enforcement professionals, Forney ISD students are gaining a realistic understanding of how to remain calm and effective in high-pressure environments.

Equipping the Next Generation of First Responders

Forney ISD, which now serves over 17,000 students, continues to emphasize real-world application as part of its growing CTE curriculum. For many of these students, the “Stop the Bleed” training serves as a foundational step toward future careers in nursing, medicine, or emergency services.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for stepping up to learn these critical skills,” said a district spokesperson. “By mastering these techniques, our students aren't just preparing for their future careers—they are actively contributing to the safety and resilience of the entire Forney community.”

A Commitment to Campus and Community Safety

This initiative underscores the district’s ongoing commitment to student safety and preparedness. As Forney continues to experience rapid growth, equipping students with the tools to handle emergencies reflects the district’s dedication to fostering a culture of safety across all campuses.

As these students complete their certification, they join a growing network of community members trained to act as the first line of defense in the event of an emergency, ensuring that Forney remains a safer place for everyone.