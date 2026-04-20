Forney ISD Students Master Life-Saving Skills Through DPS ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

Published: April 20, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Forney ISD Students Master Life-Saving Skills Through DPS ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

FORNEY, TX — Students within the Forney Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are gaining more than just classroom knowledge this week. Health Science and Law Enforcement students at the high school level are participating in intensive “Stop the Bleed” training,...

Forney ISD Students Master Life-Saving Skills Through DPS ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training

FORNEY, TX — Students within the Forney Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are gaining more than just classroom knowledge this week. Health Science and Law Enforcement students at the high school level are participating in intensive “Stop the Bleed” training, a national initiative designed to empower bystanders to provide life-saving medical assistance during emergencies.

Hands-On Training with Texas DPS

The specialized training is being led by experts from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Throughout the sessions, students are receiving hands-on instruction in critical trauma care techniques, including the proper application of tourniquets and advanced wound packing. These skills are essential for controlling severe bleeding, a primary cause of preventable death in trauma situations, in the minutes before professional first responders arrive on the scene.

By learning these protocols directly from state law enforcement professionals, Forney ISD students are gaining a realistic understanding of how to remain calm and effective in high-pressure environments.

Equipping the Next Generation of First Responders

Forney ISD, which now serves over 17,000 students, continues to emphasize real-world application as part of its growing CTE curriculum. For many of these students, the “Stop the Bleed” training serves as a foundational step toward future careers in nursing, medicine, or emergency services.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for stepping up to learn these critical skills,” said a district spokesperson. “By mastering these techniques, our students aren't just preparing for their future careers—they are actively contributing to the safety and resilience of the entire Forney community.”

A Commitment to Campus and Community Safety

This initiative underscores the district’s ongoing commitment to student safety and preparedness. As Forney continues to experience rapid growth, equipping students with the tools to handle emergencies reflects the district’s dedication to fostering a culture of safety across all campuses.

As these students complete their certification, they join a growing network of community members trained to act as the first line of defense in the event of an emergency, ensuring that Forney remains a safer place for everyone.

More Images

671420378_1411227927708581_6391329061606004317_n.jpg
671751218_1411227874375253_1132370243625716760_n.jpg

Related Articles

Forney City Council to Debate Creating Housing Authority
Forney City Council to Debate Creating Housing Authority

Forney City Council to Debate Creating Housing Authority

April 18, 2026 Read More
From a Home Garage to 9,000 Square Feet: The Capital Collision Story
From a Home Garage to 9,000 Square Feet: The Capital Collision Story

From a Home Garage to 9,000 Square Feet: The Capital Collision Story

Discover the story of Capital Collision, a premier 9,000-square-foot auto body shop in Forney, TX. Founded in 2019 by Casey Barclay, this local business offers Platinum I-CAR certified collision repair, insurance claim assistance, and professional paint protection film. With free vehicle pickup and delivery, they provide expert service built on the "Golden Rule".

April 17, 2026 Read More
Do you have outstanding warrants? Kaufman County Sheriff steps up out-of-area warrant enforcement
Do you have outstanding warrants? Kaufman County Sheriff steps up out-of-area warrant enforcement

Do you have outstanding warrants? Kaufman County Sheriff steps up out-of-area warrant enforcement

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has launched a robust enforcement initiative over the past 48 hours, resulting in the apprehension of 11 individuals wanted on federal arrest warrants. This surge in activity serves as a stark reminder to residents and visitors alike that local law enforcement is ...

April 17, 2026 Read More
Rockwall Football Shock: Appeals Court Clears Coaches After 26 Students Claim Life-Threatening ‘Punishment’ Injuries
Rockwall Football Shock: Appeals Court Clears Coaches After 26 Students Claim Life-Threatening ‘Punishment’ Injuries

Rockwall Football Shock: Appeals Court Clears Coaches After 26 Students Claim Life-Threatening ‘Punishment’ Injuries

April 17, 2026 Read More
Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions
Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions

Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions

Forney Independent School District students recently showcased their agricultural knowledge and dedication at the district and area horse judging competitions. Despite a condensed preparation schedule that allowed for only one live practice session and a single in-person contest, both the Forney Hig...

April 16, 2026 Read More
Safety on the Road: TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Slow Down in Work Zones
Safety on the Road: TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Slow Down in Work Zones

Safety on the Road: TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Slow Down in Work Zones

As Forney continues to grow, so does the presence of orange cones and construction crews along our local highways. With more than 1,800 active work zones currently operating across Texas, the Texas Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to prioritize safety as part of National Work Zone ...

April 16, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×