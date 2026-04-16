Safety on the Road: TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Slow Down in Work Zones

As Forney continues to grow, so does the presence of orange cones and construction crews along our local highways. With more than 1,800 active work zones currently operating across Texas, the Texas Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to prioritize safety as part of National Work Zone ...

Safety on the Road: TxDOT Urges Drivers to Slow Down in Work Zones

As Forney continues to grow, so does the presence of orange cones and construction crews along our local highways. With more than 1,800 active work zones currently operating across Texas, the Texas Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to prioritize safety as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, held April 20 through 24.

The Human Cost of Construction

The urgency behind this safety initiative stems from sobering statistics. Over the last year, Texas saw more than 28,000 traffic crashes within work zones. These incidents resulted in 203 fatalities, including seven roadside workers. While the focus is often on protecting those working on the pavement, data shows that the majority of those who lose their lives in these crashes are drivers and their passengers. Navigating these zones with caution is a vital step in ensuring everyone makes it home at the end of the day.

Marc Williams, executive director of TxDOT, emphasized the importance of driver behavior in maintaining a safe environment. He noted that maintaining the highway system is a year-round effort for dedicated crews, and he urged motorists to slow down, pay attention, and provide workers with the space they need to perform their duties safely.

How to Drive Smart in Work Zones

TxDOT is promoting its Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign to help reduce the frequency of these accidents. To stay safe while navigating construction areas, officials recommend the following practices:

Slow down. Adhere to posted speed limits and adjust for road conditions. Drivers should keep in mind that traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present.

Stay alert. Eliminate distractions by putting phones away and focusing entirely on the road.

Watch for crews. Always follow the instructions provided by roadside workers and observe all posted signage.

Maintain distance. Avoid tailgating to ensure enough room to stop suddenly. Rear-end collisions remain the most common type of work zone accident.

Plan ahead. Construction often causes delays. Allow extra time for your commute so that you are not pressured to speed.

Remember the Move Over Law

In addition to construction zone safety, state law requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted limit when approaching vehicles stopped on the shoulder with flashing lights. This mandate applies to law enforcement, emergency responders, tow trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as TxDOT maintenance trucks.

These efforts are part of the broader Drive Like a Texan initiative, which encourages motorists to embrace responsibility and courtesy while behind the wheel. For more information on how to keep our roads safe, visit DriveLikeATexan.com.