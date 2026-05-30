Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field

Published: May 30, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field

FORNEY, TX – The Forney Independent School District Board of Trustees took a moment during Monday night’s meeting to pause and celebrate excellence beyond the scoreboard. District leadership officially recognized a group of elite student-athletes who have achieved Academic All-State honors, highligh...

Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field

FORNEY, TX – The Forney Independent School District Board of Trustees took a moment during Monday night’s meeting to pause and celebrate excellence beyond the scoreboard. District leadership officially recognized a group of elite student-athletes who have achieved Academic All-State honors, highlighting the balance required to succeed at the highest levels of both athletics and academics.

A Commitment to Dual Excellence

For the students of Forney ISD, the term "student-athlete" is more than just a label—it is a pursuit of excellence in two demanding arenas. The Board of Trustees honored representatives from the Forney High School (FHS) track team, the North Forney High School (NFHS) softball team, and the FHS baseball team for their recent Academic All-State designations.

To earn this distinction, students must not only demonstrate exceptional skill in their respective sports but also maintain rigorous academic standards. Recognizing these students serves as a testament to the discipline and time management skills fostered within our rapidly growing district, which now serves over 17,000 students.

Building a Legacy of Success

As Forney ISD continues to navigate the challenges of rapid enrollment growth and the expansion of new facilities, the success of these students remains a cornerstone of the district’s mission. By balancing full course loads with the demands of varsity athletics, these honorees are setting a high bar for their peers across all campuses.

Looking Ahead

The recognition of these student-athletes underscores the district's ongoing focus on holistic student development. Whether in the classroom, on the track, or on the diamond, these young leaders are proving that the future of Forney remains bright.

Forney ISD congratulates all the Academic All-State recipients for their hard work and perseverance. Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on student achievements and upcoming district events.

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