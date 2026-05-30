Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney

Published: May 30, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney

The Dallas Police Department and the broader North Texas law enforcement community are mourning the loss of Sergeant Joshua Boykin, who passed away following a small plane crash near Forney on May 16th. The Dallas Police Association confirmed the sergeant's passing, noting that he succumbed to injur...

Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney

Community Mourns Loss of Dedicated Officer

The Dallas Police Department and the broader North Texas law enforcement community are mourning the loss of Sergeant Joshua Boykin, who passed away following a small plane crash near Forney on May 16th. The Dallas Police Association confirmed the sergeant's passing, noting that he succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident. Sergeant Boykin had been returning from a personal trip with two other officers at the time of the crash. While the two fellow officers survived the incident and continue to receive medical care for their injuries, Sergeant Boykin remained in the hospital until his passing announced Friday afternoon.

A Legacy of Public Service

In a statement released Friday, the Dallas Police Association described Sergeant Boykin as a dedicated public servant and a respected leader within the department. His colleagues highlighted the profound impact he made both within the ranks of the Dallas Police Department and throughout the community he swore to protect. Beyond his professional achievements, the association emphasized the personal loss felt by those who knew him. They noted that the tragedy serves as a solemn reminder that behind every badge is an individual deeply cherished by family, friends, and peers.

Support for the Family and Department

The Dallas Police Association has pledged its full support to the Boykin family as they navigate this transition. Officials have asked the public to keep the sergeant’s loved ones and his fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult period. As the community processes this news, the department remains focused on honoring Sergeant Boykin’s memory and ensuring his legacy of service and commitment to others remains a central part of the department’s history.

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