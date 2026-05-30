Forney Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers

Published: May 30, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers

Terrell, Texas — The Terrell Police Department held a formal ceremony on May 28 to recognize the professional growth of its staff and to officially swear in the newest members of the local law enforcement team.The event served as both a promotional recognition for veteran officers and a welcoming ce...

Terrell Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers

Department Honors Career Advancements and New Additions to the Force

Terrell, Texas — The Terrell Police Department held a formal ceremony on May 28 to recognize the professional growth of its staff and to officially swear in the newest members of the local law enforcement team.

The event served as both a promotional recognition for veteran officers and a welcoming ceremony for new recruits who have committed to serving the rapidly growing Kaufman County community.

Promotions and New Appointments

During the ceremony, the department honored the dedication and leadership of two officers moving into supervisory roles. The department announced the following promotions:

  • Lieutenant Fischer

  • Sergeant Boyd

In addition to the promotions, the department officially welcomed two new officers to the force: Officer Wagner and Officer Avalos. These officers have completed their training and are now prepared to begin their duties, contributing to the department’s ongoing mission to ensure public safety in Forney.

“We are excited to recognize the dedication of those advancing in their careers and welcome our newest officers who have chosen to serve and protect our community,” the department stated in a release following the event.

The Terrell Police Department continues to expand its ranks to keep pace with the city’s population growth. These appointments are part of the city's broader efforts to maintain comprehensive public safety coverage across all local neighborhoods and business districts.

For more updates on local law enforcement activities and community news, stay tuned to inForney.com.

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