Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Large Weapons Cache in Terrell

TERRELL, TX — A routine traffic stop in the early hours of May 17, 2026, resulted in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and the arrest of a Florida man. At approximately 1:00 a.m., Terrell Police Department patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul rental truck after observing ...

Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Large Weapons Cache in Terrell

Routine stop uncovers illegal firearm possession and narcotics

TERRELL, TX — A routine traffic stop in the early hours of May 17, 2026, resulted in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and the arrest of a Florida man. At approximately 1:00 a.m., Terrell Police Department patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul rental truck after observing a traffic violation. During the subsequent roadside investigation, the driver, identified as a 47-year-old male from Wesley Chapel, Florida, spoke with officers regarding the contents of the vehicle. According to police reports, the driver admitted to being a convicted felon. He further informed officers that he was in possession of a firearm and several THC vape pens. Based on the statements provided by the suspect, officers performed a probable cause search of the U-Haul. The search revealed a substantial amount of contraband, including 27 firearms, approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and $4,400 in cash. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is currently facing several serious charges, including firearm smuggling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance, specifically Penalty Group 2, in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. The Terrell Police Department stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details have been released at this time as authorities continue their work on the case.