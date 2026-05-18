City Addresses Ranch Road Maintenance as Local Officials and Police Mark Milestones

Forney residents who have voiced concerns regarding the condition of the landscaped medians along Ranch Road will soon see visible improvements. City officials announced Friday that cleanup efforts are officially underway following a prolonged period of neglect. The Ranch Road infrastructure project...

City Addresses Ranch Road Maintenance as Local Officials and Police Mark Milestones

Ranch Road Medians Receive Long-Awaited Cleanup

Forney residents who have voiced concerns regarding the condition of the landscaped medians along Ranch Road will soon see visible improvements. City officials announced Friday that cleanup efforts are officially underway following a prolonged period of neglect. The Ranch Road infrastructure project reached completion in 2024, but the site remained under the contractor’s purview while the city navigated a formal dispute regarding documented roadway defects. During this period, the maintenance of the median landscaping was deferred. With the dispute now moving toward a resolution, the city has mobilized staff to begin restoring the corridor. The current maintenance phase focuses on clearing excessive overgrowth, a move city officials say is intended to improve sightlines and enhance safety for motorists traveling along the route. While the city staff handles the landscaping, the contractor is tasked with addressing the outstanding roadway defects. In a statement posted to social media, city representatives thanked the public for their continued patience as the project moves toward a final close.

City Council and Police Department Updates

In addition to infrastructure updates, the City of Forney marked several administrative and personnel milestones this week. On the municipal front, the city officially congratulated Greg Helm following his swearing-in ceremony. Helm, who represents Place 6 on the Forney City Council, secured a second full term after receiving the majority of votes during the May 2 General Election. The Forney Police Department also celebrated a transition within its ranks. On May 11, the department announced the promotion of Detective Jordan Bailey to the rank of sergeant. Leadership within the department noted that Bailey brings significant experience and institutional knowledge to his new role, where he will be responsible for guiding his shift and continuing his service to the Forney community.